New UPPCL chief tells discoms to ensure scheduled power supply

: Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) chairman and principal secretary, energy, Ranvir Prasad on Tuesday directed officials to make all-out efforts to ensure electricity supply as per the prescribed schedule across the state, while asking them to plan alternative arrangements to avoid shortages arising from coal supply disruptions in future. . Control rooms have also been asked to maintain feeder-wise reports every two hours. (For representation only)

Reviewing the power situation at Shakti Bhawan, Prasad called for feeder-wise monitoring of supply, breakdowns and rostering, with discoms asked to analyse feeder-level data regularly and take immediate corrective action in areas reporting deficiencies and high line losses.

Officials said all categories of consumers received uninterrupted daytime supply on September 21, while rural areas received an average 18 hours and 15 minutes of power. The state met a peak demand of 27,048 MW, ranking second in the country, they said.

During peak hours, UP is currently receiving around 2,400 MW through power banking arrangements with Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Prasad directed discom managing directors to review supply daily and send detailed district-wise feeder reports to Lucknow. Control rooms have also been asked to maintain feeder-wise reports every two hours.

He directed officials to prepare contingency plans ahead of upcoming festivals and ensure uninterrupted supply. The review also covered billing, revenue collection, power theft, electrical accidents and quality of works.