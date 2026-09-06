Taylor Townsend's all-black US Open outfit for Sabalenka clash sparks mixed reactions: 'What is she wearing?'

Another wrote, “Taylor Townsend just walked onto the court at the US Open dressed like a Grizzly bear. What is this about? Osaka started this. What are they trying to achieve? Stick to tennis. Go on your fashion walks elsewhere. Pathetic.”

One user commented, “What is that thing Townsend is wearing on court?”

Taylor Townsend is taking on Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open fourth round today at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. She stepped out in an all-black outfit for her walk-on, sparking mixed reactions from fans online.

Another person added, "Townsend walked out with her “Blackout” ensemble. Sabalenka was not amused."

Taylor Townsend US Open outfits Taylor Townsend has debuted a new custom outfit for each round of this year’s tournament. The looks are designed by Anthony Lattimore, with creative direction from stylist J. Bolin.

After Townsend defeated Poland’s Maja Chwalinska on Aug. 31, Bolin revealed that more looks were ready if she continued advancing in the tournament, including designs for a potential championship match.

Speaking to Marie Claire, Bolin said Townsend wanted outfits with movement. The designs combine sculptural details, beaded fringe and stretchy, supportive materials to create a mix of fashion, fluidity and functionality.