Travis Etienne Jr. injury update: What happened to Saints RB? New Orleans confirms latest status against Raiders

The New Orleans Saints suffered an injury setback in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders when running back Travis Etienne Jr. left the contest.

Travis Etienne Jr's latest injury status

The Saints subsequently listed Travis Etienne Jr. as questionable to return (AP Photo)

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Etienne initially went to the medical tent before later making his way to the locker room.

The Saints subsequently listed Etienne as questionable to return because of a hamstring injury with the fourth quarter still to come. “Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) is questionable to return,” the Saints PR account posted on X.

What happened to Travis Etienne?

Etienne appeared to suffer the injury after breaking off a 16-yard run in the third quarter. He pulled up near the sideline and immediately grabbed the back of his upper left leg.

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{{^usCountry}} Etienne was the Saints’ leading rusher when he exited, finishing with 57 yards on 13 carries. He also added 13 receiving yards on two receptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Etienne was the Saints’ leading rusher when he exited, finishing with 57 yards on 13 carries. He also added 13 receiving yards on two receptions. {{/usCountry}}

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Etienne had been held out of parts of two practices earlier in the week because of a hamstring concern. However, he returned as a full participant on Friday, Sept. 25, and was cleared to suit up against the Raiders on Sept. 27.

The Saints running back made it through the first two and a half quarters without any apparent issues before leaving the game with another hamstring injury. It remains uncertain whether Sunday’s injury is related to or aggravated the hamstring problem he dealt with earlier in the week.

Etienne positioned as lead back

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The 27-year-old came into the game with 71 rushing yards this season, his first campaign in New Orleans after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He joined the Saints as one of their biggest offseason additions after agreeing to a four-year, $52 million contract in free agency.

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He was viewed as a potential successor to longtime Saints veteran Alvin Kamara, with a chance to become New Orleans’ younger lead running back.

Deep Dive What was Travis Etienne Jr.'s injury during the game against the Raiders? Travis Etienne Jr. suffered a hamstring injury while breaking off a 16-yard run in the third quarter and was later listed as questionable to return. Why was Travis Etienne Jr. marked as questionable to return in the game? He was marked as questionable to return following a noticeable injury when he grabbed the back of his upper left leg after pulling up near the sideline. What impact did Travis Etienne Jr. have on the Saints' performance before his injury? Before his injury, Etienne was leading the Saints in rushing with 57 yards on 13 carries during the game.