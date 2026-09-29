Travis Etienne Jr injury update: When will Saints RB return? Doctor reveals best and worst-case recovery timelines

The New Orleans Saints could be without one of their key offensive additions for several weeks after Travis Etienne Jr. suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Travis Etienne Jr. exited the Saints' Week 3 matchup in the third quarter and was unable to return. (AP Photo)

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Etienne exited the Saints' Week 3 matchup in the third quarter and was unable to return. Head coach Kellen Moore confirmed on Monday that the running back is expected to miss time with a hamstring injury, Mike Triplett of New Orleans Football reported.

The Saints coach, however, did not provide a definite timetable for Etienne’s comeback or clarify whether the Saints would place him on injured reserve.

How long will Travis Etienne be out?

Deep Dive What is the expected recovery timeline for Travis Etienne Jr. after his hamstring injury? Recovery timelines for hamstring injuries can vary, but analyst Michael Mueller suggests it may take a minimum of 2-3 weeks, possibly extending beyond a month depending on severity. If Etienne is placed on injured reserve, he could miss even longer. What caused Travis Etienne Jr.'s hamstring injury during the game? Etienne's injury occurred in the third quarter when he broke free for a 16-yard run and was forced out of bounds by a defender, causing him to immediately reach for his left hamstring. How will Travis Etienne Jr.'s absence affect the Saints' offensive strategy? With Etienne sidelined, running back Alvin Kamara is expected to take on a larger role in the offense, as he has been in a more complementary position throughout the first two weeks of the season.

Etienne will at least sit out next Monday’s Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons. With him sidelined, Alvin Kamara could see an increased workload after serving in a more complementary role over the first two weeks.

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{{^usCountry}} The Saints have not announced an official timetable for Etienne’s return. However, injury analyst and doctor of physical therapy Michael Mueller has offered an assessment of what the running back’s recovery could look like. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Saints have not announced an official timetable for Etienne’s return. However, injury analyst and doctor of physical therapy Michael Mueller has offered an assessment of what the running back’s recovery could look like. {{/usCountry}}

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Mueller noted that a hamstring injury that is aggravated again can take additional time to heal, with recovery potentially stretching from a “minimum of 2-3 weeks” to more than a month depending on its severity.

"If he lands on IR, we have our answer. For now, assume he misses Week 4-5 at a minimum. NO plays in France Wk7 & Bye Wk8 Worst case: Week 9 return,” he tweeted.

What happened to Etienne?

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Etienne’s injury occurred midway through the third quarter when he broke loose for a 16-yard run. As he approached the sideline, a defender forced him out of bounds, after which Etienne immediately reached for his left hamstring.

The 27-year-old k got back to his feet without assistance but was visibly limping as he made his way to the opposite sideline. He was initially examined inside the injury tent before eventually heading to the locker room.

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Etienne had entered the matchup carrying a hamstring concern, although he had been cleared to participate fully in Friday’s practice. Moore later confirmed that Sunday’s injury involved the same leg that had caused concern earlier in the week.

Etienne's Saints season so far

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Etienne had recorded 71 rushing yards heading into Sunday’s matchup, his first season with New Orleans after spending the opening four years of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He joined the Saints as a major offseason addition, signing a four-year, $52 million deal in free agency.