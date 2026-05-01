Kelce makes big reveal as Taylor Swift's website shows countdown: ‘Get your tickets…’

As Taylor Swift's website showed a brief 48-hour countdown on Thursday, her fiance Travis Kelce posted an update of his own. Are the two connected? No one knows. Thousands of Swifties are convinced that the superstar Grammy-winner may be teasing a major new project after the mysterious countdown briefly appeared, and then vanished, from her official website.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift pose after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills(AP)

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The countdown lasted only a few minutes before it was removed, but not before fans captured screenshots and began dissecting every detail online.

‘Toy Story’ angle?

The timer appeared against a blue sky background filled with white clouds, while the countdown numbers were displayed in yellow outlined with blue - a design many immediately linked to Toy Story branding. That resemblance quickly sparked theories that Swift could be involved with the soundtrack for Toy Story 5, which is scheduled to release on June 19.

Why fans think Toy Story is connected

Social media users pointed out that the countdown visuals closely matched the iconic Toy Story logo and imagery.

Speculation intensified because Swift is famously known for hiding ‘Easter eggs’ tied to upcoming albums, songs and collaborations. Fans also noticed that Taylor Nation appeared to post subtle cloud-themed hints around the same time.

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{{^usCountry}} “Name a more glamorous way to write song…” the account captioned a video of Swift discussing her songwriting process, adding a cloud emoji. Countdown disappears within minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Name a more glamorous way to write song…” the account captioned a video of Swift discussing her songwriting process, adding a cloud emoji. Countdown disappears within minutes {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the frenzy, the countdown was quickly deleted from Swift’s website, adding even more mystery to the situation. Fans rapidly shared screenshots online before the page disappeared entirely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the frenzy, the countdown was quickly deleted from Swift’s website, adding even more mystery to the situation. Fans rapidly shared screenshots online before the page disappeared entirely. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} So far, Swift and her representatives have not publicly commented on the countdown or the rumors surrounding a potential Disney or Pixar collaboration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far, Swift and her representatives have not publicly commented on the countdown or the rumors surrounding a potential Disney or Pixar collaboration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Travis Kelce shares update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Travis Kelce shares update {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs star shared on social media that his and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast is going to Hollywood.

“New Heights is goin Hollywood!!! Get your tickets to New Heights Live in LA on sale now at,” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. The show will be live on June 15 at 7:00 PM local time at the Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles.

Only days ago Devil Wears Prada 2 star Meryl Streep issued a fun challenge for Kelce. While discussing the film in Italy, she said: “The hardest thing about shooting in Milan was walking in stilettos on the cobblestones — I’d like to see Travis Kelce do that!”

Jason Kelce poken his brother on New Heights, asking, “Travis, do we have beef with Meryl Streep?”

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The Chiefs star responded: “I hope she doesn’t have beef with me. I’m a fan of Meryl Streep; I don’t have any beef with her.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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