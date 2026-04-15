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Ty Simpson makes last-minute move before NFL Draft, sends a warning: ‘Come watch me’

Alabama Ty Simpson reacts to the criticism as the rumors of trade ahead of NFL draft float

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 11:27 pm IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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With the 2026 NFL Draft just days away, two major storylines are shaping how teams approach opening night, a trade between divisional rivals and a quarterback prospect reacts to the criticism. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Ty Simpson will visit the Arizona Cardinals.

Simpson Pushes Back on Critics

Ty Simpson of the Alabama Crimson Tide participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium(Getty Images via AFP)

The Alabama quarterback, widely considered the second-best QB in this year's class, appeared on Chase Daniel's podcast.

"It's preposterous how people view me when they haven't even seen me in person and seen what I could do," Simpson said. When asked about questions surrounding his arm strength, he said, "That's a great question. Come watch me throw and everybody will refrain from that from now on," he said.

On doubts about his athleticism, "Everybody says I'm not the most athletic guy, and I just laugh that off too, you know what I mean?" Simpson added.

Simpson has a record of 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 64.5 percent of his passes this past season.

Once considered a top-five pick, his draft stock slipped as the season progressed. He could slide into the second round, where teams like the Jets and Browns would be waiting.

 
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