With the 2026 NFL Draft just days away, two major storylines are shaping how teams approach opening night, a trade between divisional rivals and a quarterback prospect reacts to the criticism. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Ty Simpson will visit the Arizona Cardinals.

Simpson Pushes Back on Critics

Ty Simpson of the Alabama Crimson Tide participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium(Getty Images via AFP)

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The Alabama quarterback, widely considered the second-best QB in this year's class, appeared on Chase Daniel's podcast.

"It's preposterous how people view me when they haven't even seen me in person and seen what I could do," Simpson said. When asked about questions surrounding his arm strength, he said, "That's a great question. Come watch me throw and everybody will refrain from that from now on," he said.

On doubts about his athleticism, "Everybody says I'm not the most athletic guy, and I just laugh that off too, you know what I mean?" Simpson added.

Simpson has a record of 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 64.5 percent of his passes this past season.

Once considered a top-five pick, his draft stock slipped as the season progressed. He could slide into the second round, where teams like the Jets and Browns would be waiting.

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{{^usCountry}} Whether he lands in Arizona or falls further on Day 2, Simpson actions will be under scrutiny for the season, starting draft night in Pittsburgh. 49ers Send First-Round Pick to Cardinals in Pre-Draft Deal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Whether he lands in Arizona or falls further on Day 2, Simpson actions will be under scrutiny for the season, starting draft night in Pittsburgh. 49ers Send First-Round Pick to Cardinals in Pre-Draft Deal {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed to trade their 2026 first-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals in a move that could benefit both teams. In return, the 49ers will acquire multiple mid-round picks, which they can use to address needs at left guard, safety, and along the defensive line. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed to trade their 2026 first-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals in a move that could benefit both teams. In return, the 49ers will acquire multiple mid-round picks, which they can use to address needs at left guard, safety, and along the defensive line. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has an experience of seven seasons with the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan. For the Cardinals, the trade allows them to target Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who is seen as a strong fit for their offensive system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has an experience of seven seasons with the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan. For the Cardinals, the trade allows them to target Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who is seen as a strong fit for their offensive system. {{/usCountry}}

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