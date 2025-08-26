US Open photographer caught in Daniil Medvedev chaos cries foul: 'It turned into lynching, I'm a victim'

The photographer caught in Sunday's US Open drama during Daniil Medvedev's upset loss to Benjamin Bonzi at Louis Armstrong Stadium broke his silence, saying he was 'lynched' and had 'suffered greatly' from the incident. Daniil Medvedev reacts during a delay in play after a controversial call against Benjamin Bonzi during their First Round match of the US Open(Getty Images via AFP)

When Bonzi was serving on match point at 5-4 in the third set on Sunday, freelance photojournalist Selcuk Acar entered the court surface. Following the interruption, chair umpire Greg Allensworth called for time and handed the Frenchman another first serve. The decision left Medvedev fuming as he vehemently argued with the match official, yelled into the broadcast camera and then riled up the crowd, causing a considerable delay in the match.

Following the chaos and dramatic turnaround in the match, which further frustrated Medvedev, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) revoked Acar's credentials.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Acar said that he was the victim in the entire incident. "I'm a victim and totally innocent," he said over text. "This incident has already turned into a lynching, and although I'm innocent, I've suffered greatly."

He further explained that a security official at the site told him that the match was paused and that it was okay for him to step on the court. However, when he realised Bonzi was readying for his second serve, he rushed back to the sideline.

"If there's a camera there, if it's monitored, it will show that I returned to the official twice and didn't enter," Acar explained. "I didn't know and see if Medvedev saw me."

Acar, who has covered a wide range of events, from the FIFA World Cup to presidential visits overseas, admitted it was a learning experience and vowed never to repeat such a mental lapse. 'I'm not a photojournalist who can afford to make such a mistake,' he said.

The length delay on match point did help Medvedev mount a comeback as he not only levelled the score to 5-5 in the third set, he won the tie-break, rushed though the fourth set and broke serve early in the deciding fifth. But just when things looked out of control for Bonzi, the underdog got the break back and eventually scripted a stunner to reach the second round in the US Open.