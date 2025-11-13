PITTSBURGH — Asante Samuel Jr. spent the last few months recovering from spinal fusion surgery by doing some distance running in hopes of being ready whenever a team called looking for help in the secondary. Veteran CB Asante Samuel joins Steelers' practice squad 7 months after neck surgery

Now it's time to sprint.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed the veteran cornerback to their practice squad on Wednesday in hopes the 26-year-old can eventually give the NFL's worst pass defense a boost.

Samuel hadn't been on the field in a team situation in more than a year until he jogged out for practice shortly after his signing was announced.

“It meant the world to me," Samuel said. “Just being out there, putting on a helmet, putting on cleats, going at it, competing with other guys that’s trying to accomplish the same goal as me.”

Well, maybe not the exact same goal.

Samuel spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft. He collected six interceptions in 50 games, plus three in a playoff loss to Jacksonville in 2022.

Yet his time in Los Angeles was cut short last fall, when Samuel was limited to just four games as the series of “stinger” injuries that had been a constant for years became too much. He ended the year on injured reserve, then entered free agency in March before undergoing surgery in April.

“I just wanted to take my time and weigh all the options,” he said. “I didn’t want to rush anything and just let my body heal on its own and then get the surgery and let it heal again.”

The idea of the surgery was initially daunting for a player who had never been under the knife before. He knew, however, that plenty of others had faced the same procedure and successfully returned. So he kept the faith and now considers himself as healthy as he's ever been.

Samuel had the surgery done in Pittsburgh. He was cleared to return to football activities in October and now finds himself back in the Steel City trying to get up to speed as quickly as possible for an injury-riddled and inconsistent secondary that will face another stiff test when Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals visit Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

While Samuel declined to say whether he could be available by this weekend, he doesn't have to look far to find someone who worked their way onto the field in short order. Safety Kyle Dugger started for the Steelers against Indianapolis earlier this month just days after being acquired in a trade with New England.

“I’m trying to maximize every day and do whatever the coach is telling me,” Samuel said.

That might be getting in the game this weekend.

Veteran cornerback Darius Slay remains in the concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday, leaving the Steelers thin behind Joey Porter Jr., Brandin Echols and James Pierre.

Pittsburgh was torched by Joe Flacco & Co. in Cincinnati a month ago. Chase set a Bengals single-game record with 16 receptions on a night Flacco lit up the Steelers for 342 yards and three scores, symbolic of a season in which Pittsburgh has allowed more yards passing than any other team in the league.

Pierre, in line to make the fourth start of his five-year career if Slay is unavailable, welcomes the help.

“Like Coach T says, just jump on a moving train, stick your hand in the pile," Pierre said. “We know what he can do.”

NOTES: Pittsburgh activated rookie quarterback Will Howard from injured reserve on Wednesday. The sixth-round pick had been out with a hand injury. ... The Steelers also released running back Trey Sermon from the active roster and cut defensive back Darrick Forest from the practice squad.

