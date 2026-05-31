Victor Wembanyama warned about deportation at OKC vs Spurs: ‘Wemby sucks….’

As the San Antonio Spurs take on the Oklahoma City Thunder for a winner-take-all Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals, one OKC restaurant found a unique way to fuel the rivalry. The Goose Sandies, a popular sandwich shop in Oklahoma City's Midtown district, temporarily renamed much of its menu to take aim at Spurs stars - particularly Victor Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs warms up prior to a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (Getty Images via AFP)

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The most talked-about item was the restaurant's signature Italian sandwich, which was renamed “Victor Wembanyama Sucks.” Its larger version received an even harsher makeover, becoming “Victor Wembanyama Really Sucks.”

The playful jabs quickly went viral across social media.

Wembanyama becomes the center of attention

The restaurant's trolling campaign did not stop with two menu items.

A vegan sandwich was renamed “BTW Victor Wembanyama Still Sucks,” while several other menu items targeted Spurs players including Julian Champagnie, Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle.

One of the more creative references appeared in the hot sandwich section, where a corned beef and Swiss sandwich was renamed “Wemby and the Coach Kiss,” a nod to the close sideline conversations often shared between Wembanyama and Spurs coach Mitch Johnson.

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{{^usCountry}} The menu also featured "Grilled Mitch and Spurs Blood" and "No Nun-Sense," the latter referencing the viral group of Spurs-supporting nuns who have become fan favorites during San Antonio's playoff run. Game 7 carries enormous stakes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The menu also featured "Grilled Mitch and Spurs Blood" and "No Nun-Sense," the latter referencing the viral group of Spurs-supporting nuns who have become fan favorites during San Antonio's playoff run. Game 7 carries enormous stakes {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The off-court banter comes as the Spurs and Thunder prepare for one of the biggest games of the NBA season. The winner advances to the NBA Finals to face the New York Knicks, while the loser sees its championship hopes come to an abrupt end. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The off-court banter comes as the Spurs and Thunder prepare for one of the biggest games of the NBA season. The winner advances to the NBA Finals to face the New York Knicks, while the loser sees its championship hopes come to an abrupt end. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the moment could not be bigger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the moment could not be bigger. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Biggest game of my career. It's the next game,” he quickly added. “And if I lose, my season's over.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Biggest game of my career. It's the next game,” he quickly added. “And if I lose, my season's over.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Oklahoma City enters Game 7 with confidence after winning nine consecutive playoff games immediately following a loss dating back to last postseason. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Oklahoma City enters Game 7 with confidence after winning nine consecutive playoff games immediately following a loss dating back to last postseason. {{/usCountry}}

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“We’re just a motivated group and we accept the challenge ahead,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Every game is going to present a different challenge and obviously when you lose, it hurts a little more and there’s a little extra motivation and we tend to fight a little bit harder.”

Wembanyama remains unfazed by pressure

While Game 7 represents new territory for many Spurs players, Wembanyama insisted he approaches every game with the same competitive mindset.

“For me, winning in the NBA today isn’t any more important than winning a regional championship back when I was playing in the U-13 division," Wembanyama said in his native French after the Game 6 win on Thursday night. "The competitive drive feels exactly the same.”

The 7-foot-4 French superstar dominated Game 6 with 28 points in just 28 minutes, helping San Antonio force the decisive contest after facing elimination.

Deportation rumors explained

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Alongside the restaurant's viral jokes, social media also saw a fresh wave of misinformation involving Wembanyama. False claims suggesting the French star had been deported circulated online during the playoffs. The rumors have no basis in fact.

One game from history

After 11 meetings this season, everything now comes down to one final matchup between the Spurs and Thunder.

“I know there’ll be a lot of added attention, a lot of eyes watching,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “It’ll be a hostile environment, but we’ve been saying this for a long time: We’ve had a lot of firsts. This one will be a little bit more important or higher-stakes than all the others. That’s the goal as you keep playing and the season gets longer.”

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Spurs rookie Dylan Harper echoed that sentiment.

“I think there’s been a lot of legendary Game 7s and I feel like we’re a group that wants to be a part of that,” Harper said. “We want to be a part of that kind of history of Game 7. We’re going to go out there swinging. No matter what, we just going to leave it all on the table.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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