Virat Kohli, in tears, hugs AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle after RCB beats PBKS to lift maiden IPL trophy - Watch

Virat Kohli broke down in tears four deliveries before the RCB vs PBKS IPL final was officially over. He could sense a win, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first IPL trophy in 18 years. The 36-year-old was quickly consoled by his teammates, Krunal Pandya, Swastik, and Rajat Patidar, before the team kicked off the celebrations. However, it was Kohli's moment with ex-RCBians AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle that won fans' hearts. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, hugs to celebrate with former teammate AB de Villiers (AP)

Kohli was later joined by ABD and Gayle for a post-match interview as the three spoke about how much this title means for RCB. “As much as the trophy is mine, it's theirs too,” the star batter said. He then taught his former colleagues a new slogan, ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’.

Meanwhile, Kohli admitted that he is going to ‘sleep like a baby today’. “This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this time my youth, my prime. I gave it everything I have. I never thought this day would come. Was overcome with emotion as soon as the last ball was bowled. What he's (AB) done for this franchise is tremendous. Told him before the game as well - this one is as much yours, and I wanted him to celebrate with us,” the former RCB skipper said.

“I have stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. Have had moments when I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore and this is the team I'll play for till the time I play the IPL. Tonight I'll sleep like a baby. I have had an opportunity to play this game for not many years. There's an end date for us. Want to give everything I have before that,” Kohli added.