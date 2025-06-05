‘We are united’: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's message to Pacers ahead of NBA Finals

The NBA Finals stage is all set to host a legendary match between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. Stakes and expectations on both sides run high ahead of the first game on Thursday (June 5). Ahead of the match, Thunder’s point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander expressed his feelings about the competitor as well as the unity existing in his team at a press conference. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sent a message to the Indiana Pacers ahead of the NBA Finals(AP)

Clemente Almanza, managing editor of The Thunder Wire, shared a clip on social media where the league MVP and the Western Conference Finals MVP said, “I don't think they have changed much. They were already a very good team back then. At that time, they were on a winning streak. Now, they are too. Since January, both we and they have the best records in the NBA.”

It’s clear that SGA is in no mood to underestimate the prowess of the Pacers and expects an interesting game to unfold at Oklahoma’s Paycom Center come Thursday.

Talking about the unity with the Thunders, SGA added, “We have been as united as possible in a basketball team. The guys are very connected wherever we go... I think it's something natural. I don't think it was forced... It's something you can't take for granted. You never know how many times you can play on a team like this. Especially when basketball becomes a business and not just a kid running around.”

"To be the kind of person you want to be, I can't behave like that or it will affect the rest of my team... I understand that I shouldn't show it and I should use it as a weapon for myself. Showing it also gives a weapon to your opponent," he said.

The Thunder dominated the Pacers in both of the matchups during the regular season. Indiana has been called the underdogs of the series, securing a slow and steady climb to the top, which marks the first time they have reached the Finals since 2000 during Reggie Miller’s time on the roster.

The match will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ at 8:30 PM ET.

By Stuti Gupta