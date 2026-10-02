What happened to D'Andre Swift? Will he play vs Jets? Major injury setback for Bears ahead of Week 4

Ahead of the Thursday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chicago Bears got a major setback in the form of D'Andre Swift, their veteran running back.

D'Andre Swift of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on on September 28. (Getty Images via AFP)

Swift had been fit after the Monday Night Football game where the Bears swept past a lackluster Eagles 27-7. Swift was crucial in that NFL game completing 20 carries for 80 yards, the highest by any running back on the roster.

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Barring the Vikings setback in Week 2, the Bears have had a strong start to the NFL season, posting big wins against the Panthers and the Eagles. After the Eagles win, Bears fans were hopeful about the winning streak continuing against Aaron Rodgers and Co. in Week 4.

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But D'Andre Swift's injury on Thursday dampened those hopes slightly, given how strongly Swift has performed through the preseason and the regular season. As of now, the Bears have not revealed the details of the injury. ESPN's Ari Meirov reports that it is a knee injury.

What Happened To D'Andre Swift?

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{{^usCountry}} The Chicago Bears said in an update on Thursday that D'Andre Swift has been added to the injury report with a reported knee injury. He did not practice with the team, despite it not being a rest day. The Bears did not clearly state what happened to the running back. Details are expected when head coach Ben Johnson meets the press on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chicago Bears said in an update on Thursday that D'Andre Swift has been added to the injury report with a reported knee injury. He did not practice with the team, despite it not being a rest day. The Bears did not clearly state what happened to the running back. Details are expected when head coach Ben Johnson meets the press on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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The Bears update stated that the team is closely monitoring the situation and a decision will be made in the next few days to determine whether D'Andre Swift will be able to play.

The injury came as a surprise as D'Andre Swift has been talking in the media about the quarterback situation at the Chicago Bears. There is a lot of talk around who should start the Jets game: Case Keenum or Caleb Williams, and Smith has recently opined on the same.

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“With how detailed that room is and with the job, assignments and how they are, they kind of control the huddle when they’re in there. When they hand them opportunities they all do a great job,” the veteran running back said. “Whoever they put out there we have the utmost belief that they’re going to be able to get the job done.”

In just three games played so far this season, D'Andre Swift has completed 54 carries for 253 yards along with three touchdowns.

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