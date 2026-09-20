What happened to Harrison Taggart? Utah State LB gives positive update after scary injury vs Utah Utes

Utah State Aggies linebacker Harrison Taggart suffered a “scary” injury in the second quarter of the game against Utah Utes on Saturday afternoon. Taggart lay on the field, surrounded by his teammates and opponents, as medical staff attended to him for seven minutes.

Utah State Aggies linebacker Harrison Taggart. (Utah State on Instagram)

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Those watching Saturday afternoon's intra-state college football clash were terrified at the sights as the broadcast showed commotion amidst the injury with 8 minutes and 33 seconds left of the second quarter.

Taggart appeared to suffer a neck and leg injury as he was carted away from the field. Just as he was being put into the ambulance, he raised his fist at the fans at the stadium, appearing to indicate that he is okay.

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{{^usCountry}} The heartwarming “Battle of the Brothers” moment was captured on the broadcast as fans from both sides applauded the senior year linebacker as was taken for treatment in an ambulance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The heartwarming “Battle of the Brothers” moment was captured on the broadcast as fans from both sides applauded the senior year linebacker as was taken for treatment in an ambulance. {{/usCountry}}

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What Happened To Harrison Taggart?

So far, Utah State has not provided an official update on the senior-year linebacker pending medical evaluations. But details are coming in from the journalists covering the Battle of the Brothers Saturday.

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Jason Walker, Cache Valley Daily journalist covering Utah State sports, reported that Taggart "pointed to the sky and gave a few fist bumps to his teammates gathered around him right before being loaded into the ambulance."

Walker added that Taggart "should be fine" and the ambulance was brought as "an abundance of caution with injuries to the head/neck that need to be taken."

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Taggart joined the Utah State Aggies in January this year after entering the transfer portal from California. A native of Draper, Utah, he has spent time at BYU and Oregon, before California.

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The Utah State fans had high hopes for the redshirt senior given his stellar numbers across the four seasons. He has racked up 148 tackles (66 solo and 82 assisted) along with one sack. Taggart's long-term absence would not be good news for the Aggies.