What happened to Jaxson Dart? Giants QB injury and latest status

Jaxson Dart suffered a worrying moment in the opening quarter after going down and immediately grabbing his leg. The New York Giants quarterback was seen limping toward the sideline before making his way to the medical tent.

Jaxson Dart headed to medical tent in first quarter vs Rams. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The 23-year-old quarterback later left the medical tent and was seen limping as he made his way toward the locker room.

Dan Duggan, the Giants reporter for The Athletic, provided an update on Dart's condition. “Jaxson Dart is out of the tent and limping toward the tunnel to go back to the locker room,” he tweeted on X.

The Giants later confirmed that Dart was dealing with a knee injury and listed him as questionable to return for the remainder of Monday's game against the Rams.

“Injury Update: QB Jaxson Dart (knee) is questionable to return,” the team announced on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Dart tried to get the pass away while hopping and standing upright to evade the Rams defenders closing in on him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dart tried to get the pass away while hopping and standing upright to evade the Rams defenders closing in on him. {{/usCountry}}

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Although he managed to complete the throw, Rams outside linebackers Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart converged on him, sandwiching Dart and sending him to the ground. He landed hard on his left elbow upon impact.

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As the Giants confirmed that Dart was dealing with a knee-related issue, video of the play appeared to show Byron Young making contact with the quarterback's knee, which may have contributed to the discomfort that led to the injury scare.

This story is being updated.

Deep Dive What injury did Jaxson Dart sustain during the game against the Rams? Jaxson Dart suffered an injury after being hit by Rams defenders, landing hard on his left elbow while also indicating a leg issue. How did Jaxson Dart attempt to evade the Rams defenders before getting injured? Dart tried to get a pass away while hopping and standing upright to evade the closing defenders, but ultimately he was sandwiched and fell hard. What is the current status of Jaxson Dart's injury as reported? The New York Giants have not yet revealed the specific details of Jaxson Dart's injury, and updates on his status are still pending.