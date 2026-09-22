Why is Puka Nacua not playing tonight vs Giants? Is he injured? Reason behind Rams WR's absence explained

Nacua also went through a pregame warmup and testing routine on Monday as the team assessed whether he would be healthy enough to play. Ultimately, the Rams decided not to put him on the field.

Rams head coach Sean McVay previously said Nacua experienced groin soreness following Thursday's practice. The wide receiver did not participate in practice on Friday or Saturday, while Sunday was an off day for the Rams.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that Nacua will not suit up because of the hip injury. "#Rams WR Puka Nacua is officially inactive with a hip injury," Rapoport tweeted on X.

Nacua entered the matchup with a questionable tag after dealing with a hip injury , leaving his status uncertain throughout the week. That uncertainty has now been resolved, with the Rams receiver officially ruled inactive for their Week 2 meeting with the Giants.

The Los Angeles Rams are searching for their first win of the season as they take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. However, one of the biggest storylines heading into the game centered on the availability of star wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Earlier Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter had already indicated that Nacua was “trending towards not playing” against the New York Giants.

Rams lose their top receiver Nacua's absence is a significant setback for Los Angeles, given his role as the team's No. 1 wide receiver.

The 25-year-old caught five passes for 74 yards in the Rams' 27-7 season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10 in Melbourne, Australia.

Nacua is coming off a standout 2025 campaign in which he led the NFL with 129 receptions. He also finished the season with 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns across 16 games. Through his first three NFL seasons and one game this year, he has recorded 318 receptions for 4,265 yards and 19 touchdowns.

His production has quickly made him one of the most important pieces of the Rams' offense, making his absence against the Giants particularly significant.

Rams adjust receiver group With Nacua unavailable, Konata Mumpfield is listed as his backup on the Rams' official depth chart.

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The Rams will also be without wide receiver Jordan Whittington, who is inactive because of a quadriceps injury. Tutu Atwell is active and will be part of the receiving group alongside Davante Adams, Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield for Monday night's matchup.