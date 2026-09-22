Panchang Today, September 22, 2026: Shukla Ekadashi under Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for September 22, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For Tuesday, September 22, traditional Panchang guidance points to a day for steady effort, disciplined choices and measured communication, with the strongest support going to purposeful work done with patience rather than haste or display.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:09 am
|Sunset
|6:18 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|3:15 pm to 4:46 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Vijaya Muhurta: 2:15 pm to 3:04 pm
How to use it
Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Parsva Ekadashi
Basis: Bhadrapada Shukla Ekadashi
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar often carries a direct, action oriented tone, but today that impulse is moderated by Shukla Ekadashi and the Moon in Capricorn. The result is a more disciplined version of Tuesday's drive: useful for work that needs resolve, structure and follow through rather than impulsive starts. Uttara Ashadha adds a reputation for firmness, duty and long range thinking, so the day may favour decisions that are principled, practical and capable of standing scrutiny later. Those who follow Panchang timings may find that this combination supports commitment, planning and completion of pending responsibilities.
At a personal level, the mood of the day is less about quick applause and more about reliability. Capricorn reinforces realism, and that can help with budgeting time, setting limits and keeping promises. If you need to sort priorities, revisit a serious conversation or advance a task that has stalled through indecision, this blend is traditionally considered helpful. Use confidence, but keep it measured. The day seems better suited to disciplined progress than to dramatic gestures.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
In traditional Panchang reading, this is a capable day for work that benefits from order, accountability and stamina. Mangalvar can sharpen initiative, while Uttara Ashadha and Capricorn together favour seriousness, professional standards and decisions that can be defended on practical grounds. If you have a complex file, a negotiation that needs calm facts, or a task requiring sustained concentration, this is a useful day to move it forward.
Try to separate urgent work from merely noisy work. The tone supports disciplined follow through more than scattered multitasking. It may also be a good day to review timelines, refine responsibilities and close loops that have lingered. If an issue is emotionally charged, keep the discussion anchored in evidence and next steps. A firm but non confrontational approach is more in tune with the day than aggressive posturing.
Relationships and communication
Those who follow Panchang timings may read today's combination as supportive of sincere but measured communication. Shukla Ekadashi can bring clarity of intention, while Uttara Ashadha and Capricorn favour steadiness, reliability and speaking with purpose. This is helpful for conversations about duties, expectations, schedules or shared responsibilities.
The caution is that Mangalvar can make words sharper if one is already irritated. Try not to confuse bluntness with honesty. If a point must be made, keep it specific and practical instead of reopening older grievances. In family and close relationships, consistency may matter more than emotional display today. A promise kept, a task shared or a difficult message delivered calmly can carry more weight than dramatic reassurance. Let your tone stay respectful, especially where authority, elders or workplace hierarchies are involved.
Reflection and spiritual routine
In traditional Panchang interpretation, today's pattern suits quiet self review focused on conduct, priorities and commitment. Rather than seeking intensity, use the day to ask whether your actions are aligned with your stated responsibilities. Shukla Ekadashi often invites restraint and mental clarity, and Capricorn adds a useful realism that can help you see where effort is being wasted.
A simple reflective routine may work best: step back, note what deserves sustained attention, and identify one habit that needs more discipline. If your mind feels pulled between ambition and fatigue, keep the reflection practical. What can be simplified? What must be completed before something new is taken up? The day is less about lofty declarations and more about honest stock taking. Even a brief period of silence, reading or journaling can help bring steadiness if it is approached without pressure or performance.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|September 22, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Ekadashi until 9:42 pm; then Shukla Dwadashi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Uttara Ashadha until 7:06 am; then Shravana
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Atiganda until 4:28 pm; then Sukarma
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vanija until 8:55 am; then Vishti until 9:42 pm; then Bava until 10:21 am, Wednesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Capricorn
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:34 am
|5:22 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:58 am
|6:09 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:49 am
|12:38 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|9:52 pm
|11:36 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:15 pm
|3:04 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:18 pm
|6:41 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:18 pm
|7:29 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:50 pm
|12:37 am, Wednesday
|Tripushkara Yog
|9:44 pm
|7:06 am
|Ravi Yog
|6:09 am
|7:06 am
Those who follow Panchang timings may use the favourable windows for different kinds of purposeful action. Brahma Muhurta from 4:34 am to 5:22 am is traditionally suited to quiet preparation, study or setting the tone for the day before distractions build. Abhijit Muhurta from 11:49 am to 12:38 pm can support important correspondence, formal submissions or decisions that need a clear head.
The day's highlighted window is Vijaya Muhurta from 2:15 pm to 3:04 pm, and traditional guidance especially favours it for a determined task or purposeful follow through. If something has been pending because it requires courage, concentration or a final push, this is the period to use well. Later, Amrit Kalam from 9:52 pm to 11:36 pm may be useful for thoughtful planning, careful review or work that benefits from a quieter atmosphere.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|3:15 pm
|4:46 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|12:13 pm
|1:44 pm
|Yamaganda
|9:11 am
|10:42 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:35 am
|9:24 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|11:02 pm
|11:49 pm
|Varjyam
|11:29 am
|1:14 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|6:09 am
|7:06 am
Traditional Panchang caution is best used as a planning aid, not as a reason for fear. The two mandatory watch periods today are Vidaal Yog, ending at 7:06 am, and Rahu Kaal, ending at 4:46 pm. Where timings allow, it is better not to launch a fresh initiative in these windows, especially if the matter is time sensitive or requires broad support.
There is also a mixed indication in the early morning because Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog occur together until 7:06 am. Those who follow Panchang timings may treat this as a period of mixed signals rather than a simple green light or red light. In practice, that can mean using the time for preparation, checking details or continuing routine tasks instead of making a decisive new move.
Outside these periods, keep ordinary caution during other flagged intervals by avoiding rushed commitments, preventable errors and unnecessary confrontations. If something cannot be postponed, proceed carefully and double check essentials.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:09 am
|Sunset
|6:18 pm
|Moonrise
|3:48 pm
|Moonset
|2:42 am, Wednesday
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|3:33 pm to 5:04 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|3:15 pm to 4:46 pm
|Bengaluru
|3:14 pm to 4:45 pm
|Hyderabad
|3:10 pm to 4:41 pm
|Chennai
|3:03 pm to 4:34 pm
|Ahmedabad
|3:34 pm to 5:05 pm
|Pune
|3:28 pm to 4:59 pm
|Kolkata
|2:31 pm to 4:02 pm
|Jaipur
|3:21 pm to 4:52 pm
|Kochi
|3:19 pm to 4:50 pm
|Lucknow
|3:01 pm to 4:32 pm
|Indore
|3:21 pm to 4:52 pm
|Guwahati
|2:17 pm to 3:48 pm
|Chandigarh
|3:17 pm to 4:48 pm
|Surat
|3:33 pm to 5:04 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|2:51 pm to 4:22 pm
|Nagpur
|3:08 pm to 4:39 pm
|Coimbatore
|3:16 pm to 4:47 pm
|Varanasi
|2:52 pm to 4:23 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|2:41 pm to 4:12 pm
Overall, this Mangalvar is traditionally read as a day for disciplined effort, clear priorities and mature communication. Use the stronger windows for focused action, treat caution periods as prompts for care, and let steadiness guide choices more than urgency or reaction.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More