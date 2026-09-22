What happened to Jaxson Dart? Giants QB injury and latest status
Jaxson Dart suffered a worrying moment in the opening quarter after going down and immediately grabbing his leg.
Jaxson Dart suffered a worrying moment in the opening quarter after going down and immediately grabbing his leg. The New York Giants quarterback was seen limping toward the sideline before making his way to the medical tent.
The 23-year-old quarterback later left the medical tent and was seen limping as he made his way toward the locker room.
Dan Duggan, the Giants reporter for The Athletic, provided an update on Dart's condition. “Jaxson Dart is out of the tent and limping toward the tunnel to go back to the locker room,” he tweeted on X.
The Giants later confirmed that Dart was dealing with a knee injury and listed him as questionable to return for the remainder of Monday's game against the Rams.
“Injury Update: QB Jaxson Dart (knee) is questionable to return,” the team announced on X.
Dart tried to get the pass away while hopping and standing upright to evade the Rams defenders closing in on him.
Although he managed to complete the throw, Rams outside linebackers Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart converged on him, sandwiching Dart and sending him to the ground. He landed hard on his left elbow upon impact.
As the Giants confirmed that Dart was dealing with a knee-related issue, video of the play appeared to show Byron Young making contact with the quarterback's knee, which may have contributed to the discomfort that led to the injury scare.
This story is being updated.
Deep Dive
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More