What happened to Jaxson Dart? Giants QB injury and latest status

Jaxson Dart suffered a worrying moment in the opening quarter after going down and immediately grabbing his leg. The New York Giants quarterback was seen limping toward the sideline before making his way to the medical tent. Jaxson Dart headed to medical tent in first quarter vs Rams. (Getty Images via AFP)

The 23-year-old quarterback later left the medical tent and was seen limping as he made his way toward the locker room.

Dan Duggan, the Giants reporter for The Athletic, provided an update on Dart's condition. “Jaxson Dart is out of the tent and limping toward the tunnel to go back to the locker room,” he tweeted on X.

The Giants later confirmed that Dart was dealing with a knee injury and listed him as questionable to return for the remainder of Monday's game against the Rams.

“Injury Update: QB Jaxson Dart (knee) is questionable to return,” the team announced on X.

Dart tried to get the pass away while hopping and standing upright to evade the Rams defenders closing in on him.