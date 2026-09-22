Student suicides are worsened by institutional failure | Number Theory

What makes institutional failures even worse is the shrill politics around it

Anybody following social media in the aftermath of the student’s death at IIT Bombay will understand this. While the institute itself has admitted that it erred in jumping the gun over the incident, political echo chambers are amplifying their own narratives. At the crux of the problem is a political and social asymmetry around caste-discrimination in India. Members of the so-called upper castes are less likely to agree that caste discrimination is a real-life problem. Upper castes also support the Bharatiya Janata Party disproportionately. These two socio-political skews compound the bias whenever there is a debate around political and institutional drivers of caste discrimination and its most tragic outcomes such as students killing themselves. These political beliefs have also shaped the debate on things such as debate on the now stalled UGC regulations around caste discrimination in educational institutions, which many upper caste groups believe is a recipe for their wrongful victimization and the weaker castes feel is a necessary intervention to prevent caste-discrimination on campuses.