QB Billy Puckett's poor start vs LSU leaves Mississippi State fans missing Kamario Taylor

Billy Puckett had a tough start in his first career game as Mississippi State’s starting quarterback against LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge. The redshirt freshman and former walk-on from Jackson Prep filled in for injured quarterback Kamario Taylor, who was sidelined with turf toe.

Kamario Taylor will miss Mississippi State’s game against LSU with a foot injury. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Puckett’s first drive ended with a three-and-out, forcing Mississippi State to punt. Things got worse when LSU’s defense put him under pressure, leading to a pass that was intercepted by safety Ty Benefield near the LSU 15-yard line.

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Another pass from Puckett nearly resulted in an interception by DJ Pickett, but officials ruled it incomplete after reviewing the play. His early struggles quickly drew criticism from fans on social media.

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Why isn’t Kamario Taylor playing today?

Taylor is out with an injury. He was first listed as doubtful and was later ruled out. As per the report, Taylor left last week’s game against Alabama with a right foot injury. He watched the fourth quarter of that game with a boot on that foot.

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According to Heavy, Taylor has had an impressive season. He has completed 66.2% of his passes, throwing for 1,450 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also run 43 times for 159 yards and scored one more touchdown.

Who is Mississippi state's backup QB?

According to Heavy, the backup quarterback is Billy Puckett. He is officially from Madison, Mississippi, and played at Jackson Prep.

He was a walk-on and was not ranked as a recruit. Last season, he was the scout team quarterback as a true freshman.

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As per Heavy, Mississippi State’s weekly depth chart listed Puckett and AJ Swann, a transfer from Appalachian State, as co-backups. However, according to the Clarion Ledger, Puckett is expected to play ahead of Swann.

Puckett has already played this season, while Swann has not. Puckett has completed 8 of 14 passes for 89 yards and has run for 24 yards. He has not scored a touchdown or turned the ball over this season.

What it means for Mississippi State’s CFP chances

According to Heavy, Mississippi State will likely need to win on Saturday to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive, even without Taylor.

The Bulldogs have a 4-1 record this season and are 2-1 in the SEC after losing to Alabama. The team has more tough games ahead and cannot afford another loss so early in the season. Mississippi State are big underdogs with Puckett at quarterback. However, the team will have to overcome this challenge to stay in the playoff race, as per Heavy.

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