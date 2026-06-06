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What happened to Tiger Woods after his crash? Rehab update surfaces amid GF Vanessa Trump cancer diagnosis

Tiger Woods is undergoing rehabilitation in Switzerland following a March crash.

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 11:01 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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A new report has shed light on the condition of Tiger Woods following his March crash, claiming the golf legend is continuing treatment at a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland while also navigating legal and personal challenges.

Authorities reportedly suspected impairment after Woods’ (L) Land Rover rolled over during a collision while overtaking another vehicle.(AP, Getty Images via AFP)

The update, reported by The Mirror US, comes as Woods remains out of public competition and deals with ongoing misdemeanor charges linked to the incident.

According to the report, Woods has been staying at a Swiss treatment facility for several weeks after a rollover crash near his home in Jupiter, Florida. He faces misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Woods has pleaded not guilty, and no updated court date has been confirmed publicly.

Authorities reportedly suspected impairment after Woods’ Land Rover rolled over during a collision while overtaking another vehicle. While he allegedly registered zero alcohol on a breathalyzer test, he declined to provide a urine sample, according to the report.

The pair made their relationship official on March 24, 2025, through coordinated social media announcements.

Also Read: Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s relationship in trouble after rehab? Big claim emerges

Golf comeback hopes remain uncertain

Woods, a 15-time major champion, has struggled with recurring injuries in recent years, including multiple surgeries on his back and Achilles tendon. His last competitive appearance came at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Despite ongoing recovery challenges, the report claims Woods remains determined to return to professional golf if his physical condition allows.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / What happened to Tiger Woods after his crash? Rehab update surfaces amid GF Vanessa Trump cancer diagnosis
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