What time is England vs Argentina today? FIFA World Cup semifinal schedule, TV and live stream details

The England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal is set to decide the second finalist of the tournament, with the winner earning a place against Spain in the title clash on July 19.

A general view of Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, before the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal between England and Argentina on July 15, 2026.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

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The two football giants will meet on Wednesday, July 15, at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm ET.

The game will be available on FOX in the United States, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Fans can also stream the semifinal through platforms carrying the relevant channels, including FOX One, FOX Sports, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream, depending on subscription and regional availability.

Match details

Match: England vs Argentina

Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal

Date: Wednesday, July 15

Kickoff: 3 pm ET

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

TV (US): FOX, Telemundo

Streaming options: FOX One, FOX Sports, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream

The winner will face Spain in the World Cup final on July 19 after Spain defeated France 2-0 in the first semifinal.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 down to four: Who looks unstoppable, who's vulnerable, and who will reach the final? Why is this one of the biggest World Cup rivalries? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 down to four: Who looks unstoppable, who's vulnerable, and who will reach the final? Why is this one of the biggest World Cup rivalries? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The semifinal is not just a battle for a place in the final, it renews one of football’s most famous rivalries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The semifinal is not just a battle for a place in the final, it renews one of football’s most famous rivalries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} England and Argentina have produced several memorable World Cup moments, including the controversial 1986 quarterfinal, when Diego Maradona scored the infamous "Hand of God" goal during Argentina's 2-1 win over England. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} England and Argentina have produced several memorable World Cup moments, including the controversial 1986 quarterfinal, when Diego Maradona scored the infamous "Hand of God" goal during Argentina's 2-1 win over England. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The rivalry has also carried historical and political significance following the 1982 Falklands/Malvinas conflict between Britain and Argentina. According to ESPN, Wednesday's match will be the first World Cup meeting between the two sides since 2002. Road to the semifinal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rivalry has also carried historical and political significance following the 1982 Falklands/Malvinas conflict between Britain and Argentina. According to ESPN, Wednesday's match will be the first World Cup meeting between the two sides since 2002. Road to the semifinal {{/usCountry}}

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England reached the last four after an unbeaten group-stage campaign. They defeated DR Congo 2-1 in the round of 32, beat Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16 and overcame Norway 2-1 in extra time in the quarterfinal.

Captain Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have been among England’s standout performers, with both players scoring six goals during the tournament.

Also Read: Argentina vs England: A rivalry, built on robbery claims, political scars and some of football's darkest nights, returns

Argentina also went unbeaten in the group stage before surviving difficult knockout matches. The defending champions defeated Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time, edged past Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16 and beat Switzerland 3-1 after extra time in the quarterfinal.

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Lionel Messi remains central to Argentina’s campaign, with his eight goals placing him among the tournament’s top scorers. He has also broken the World Cup record for assists during the 2026 tournament.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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