What time is the Dodgers 2025 parade? See date, route, and how to watch LA celebration

Los Angeles is ready to turn blue once again as the Dodgers gear up for their 2025 World Series victory parade. After making history as MLB's first back-to-back champions since the Yankees, the city is set to erupt with thousands of fans celebrating the team's second championship parade. Los Angeles prepares for the Dodgers' championship parade on Monday at 11 am PT, celebrating their back-to-back World Series wins. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(AP)

Dodgers parade 2025: Date and time

The Dodgers' championship parade for their 2025 title is set for Monday at 11 am PT in downtown Los Angeles, as reported by Marca. Fans are urged to arrive early and plan their transportation as large crowds and street closures are expected.

The Dodgers parade route

The parade will wind its route through downtown Los Angeles, keeping the tradition of celebrating in the heart of the city. According to ABC7 Eyewitness News, the parade will begin at North Broadway and West Temple Street. The buses will go west on Temple and then turn onto Grand and head South. At 7th Street, the buses will continue west to South Figueroa Street. They will then turn onto West 5th Street, where the parade is expected to conclude. The entire route is anticipated to last roughly 45 minutes.

A ticket rally will be held at Dodger Stadium around 12:15 pm PT. Tickets were on sale on Sunday via dodgers.com/postseason. Parking gates open at 8:30 am, and stadium gates open at 9 am. Fans must have a ticket to enter the rally, as reported by Marca.

How to watch the Dodgers parade?

For fans unable to attend the Dodgers' championship parade and rally in person, the celebration will be broadcast live across multiple platforms. Local television channels 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, and 11 will carry the coverage, alongside SportsNet LA, as reported by Marca. Meanwhile, radio listeners can tune in via AM 570 to follow all the action.