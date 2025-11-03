Search
Mon, Nov 03, 2025
Chargers’ Daiyan Henley breaks silence on brother Jabari ‘Baby Uiie’ Henley’s death: ‘Hit me pretty hard’

ByBhavika Rathore
Published on: Nov 03, 2025 11:04 pm IST

Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley played against the Titans after the tragic death of his brother Jabari ‘Baby Uiie’ Henley in Halloween shooting.

Just two days after the tragic death of his brother, Jabari ‘Baby Uiie’ Henley, who was shot and killed in Los Angeles, Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley took the field for Sunday's game against the Titans. Speaking to the media for the first time after the tragic incident, he acknowledged that the last 48 hours were traumatic, but he said he chose to play because he had a job to do, as reported by TMZ.

Despite the trauma, Daiyan Henley played against the Titans, delivering a standout performance with nine tackles. (@daiyan_henley11/X)
Despite the trauma, Daiyan Henley played against the Titans, delivering a standout performance with nine tackles. (@daiyan_henley11/X)

Daiyan Henley opens up about brother's tragic death

Henley said, "Everything hit me pretty hard. One thing I will say is no like secret what I've been dealing with this whole year. So it's been a long ride for me since the beginning of the season." He continued, “So I mean this game and what I'm going through right now, as big as it is, I feel like I just had to handle my job and get back to the fam as soon as I can,” as reported by TMZ.

Despite the heartbreak weighing on him, Henley delivered a standout performance on the field. The 25-year-old recorded nine total tackles and sacked quarterback Cam Ward, dropping to his knees.

In an emotional admission, he said, “I just wanted to talk to my brother one more time. It was just an emotional moment for me just to be able to make a play on a day like this.”

Diayen Henley gave shoutout to teammates who supported him

Henley ensured to name his teammates and coaches who supported him during this tough time and express gratitude. He gave a shoutout to Denzel Perryman, NaVorro Bowman, and HC Jim Harbaugh. He said, “I wasn't going to let them down, I wasn't going to let my family down.”

As of now, authorities have not made any arrests in the Halloween-night shooting of Jabari, as per TMZ.

