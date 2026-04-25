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'Where does he fit?': Malik Nabers puzzled by Giants’ decision to take Arvell Reese at No. 5

Malik Nabers shared his thoughts on the Giants' first-round NFL Draft selections, questioning the fit of edge rusher Arvell Reese.

Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 07:49 am IST
Edited by HT Global Sports Desk
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New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers gave candid remarks about the team’s first‑round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft during a live Bleacher Report watch‑party broadcast. The Giants have selected Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese at No. 5 and Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa at No. 10.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers pictured.(AP)

Also Read: Why Eagles traded up to select USC WR Makai Lemon at NFL draft; 'AJ Brown effect?'

Reaction to the Arvell Reese pick

Nabers said he respected Reese as a player but did not fully understand where he fit on the Giants’ defense. According to USA Today, Nabers told the Bleacher Report audience: “I appreciate the player, don’t misunderstand me, I appreciate the player. But just like, where does he fit?” He went on to say, “You want to rush from the outside, yet we just drafted somebody last year for that same role,” expressing confusion about how the team planned to use its edge‑rush group.

 
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Home / Sports / US Sports / 'Where does he fit?': Malik Nabers puzzled by Giants’ decision to take Arvell Reese at No. 5
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