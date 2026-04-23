Bill Clinton makes surprise appearance at Cowboys presser as Jerry Jones nearly falls | Watch video

As Clinton entered, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stepped away from the podium to greet him but appeared to stumble in the process.

The appearance briefly interrupted proceedings as executives addressed the media ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft . The moment drew social media attention, with videos circulating online.

A routine pre-draft press conference by the Dallas Cowboys turned into a surprise as former US President Bill Clinton walked into the room mid-briefing, catching both team officials and reporters off guard.

Jones nearly fell off the stage but was steadied before he could hit the ground. He regained his footing and continued without injury.

The interaction soon shifted to a friendly exchange between the two, who share an old relationship dating back to their Arkansas roots.

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Jones welcomed Clinton warmly, saying, “He’s been not only a wonderful president but friend over the years and really happy to have you today.”

Clinton responded: “Thank you. I’m happy to see you. Have a good draft day.”

He also joked about Jones’ college football days, noting how the sport has evolved, remarking, “It’s a different world,” in reference to the size of modern NFL players.

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Draft talk takes backseat Following the interaction, Jones exited the press conference with Clinton, leaving other team officials, including Stephen Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer, to continue fielding questions.

Despite the disruption, the Cowboys did share a key update, confirming that wide receiver George Pickens will play under the franchise tag this season, with no immediate plans for a long-term contract.

The team gave no details about its draft strategy.