Where is Javaris Crittenton now? From NBA promising star to convicted felon

Once seen as a promising NBA talent, Javaris Crittenton’s career was derailed by a high-profile locker room gun incident with teammate Gilbert Arenas—an episode that marked the beginning of a dramatic fall from grace. While Arenas reinvented himself in the media spotlight, Crittenton’s story took a far darker turn, involving criminal charges and years spent away from public view. So, where is the former NBA standout now? Once an NBA prospect, Javaris Crittenton's career fell apart after a gun incident with Gilbert Arenas.(@godfreedcritt/Instagram)

Where is Javaris Crittenton after the locker room gun incident?

Following the infamous locker room gun incident, Crittenton was arrested in 2011 and later convicted due to connections with the shooting of a 22-year-old mother of four children, Julian Jones, in Atlanta. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault after prosecutors said he fired a shot intended as retaliation for a robbery, but it tragically struck and killed the innocent woman. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison, marking a devastating end to what once promised to be a standout basketball career.

According to People, after serving 10 years in prison, he was released in 2023 as his sentence was reduced on terms of probation. Crittenton ought to comply with a 7 pm to 7 am curfew and complete 7,200 hours of community service over the span of the next 10 days.

Since he was released from jail, he has been working as a basketball coach, mentoring a young team and speaking at community centres such as the Next Level Boys Academy in Atlanta. He also welcomed a son in 2024 and continues to live life with his family and post about it on social media, as reported by Newsweek.

About the Netflix documentary Untold: Shooting Guards

Once seen as a strange blip in sports history, the infamous 2009 locker room standoff between Crittenton and Arenas is getting a deeper, more sobering look in Netflix’s Untold: Shooting Guards. The documentary reexamines how that explosive moment, when the two teammates pulled guns on each other, became a pivotal turning point, particularly for Crittenton. Untold frames the scandal not as a one-off controversy, but as the catalyst that ultimately unravelled a once-promising career. The series is currently available to stream on Netflix.