Where to stream NFL preseason 2026 free? TV channels, live streams, schedule and more

NFL preseason 2026 is underway, and fans have several ways to watch games in the US and Canada. However, there is no single free service showing every preseason matchup. In the US, games are split between NFL Network, local TV stations and streaming services, while NFL+ carries live out-of-market preseason games for subscribers. In Canada, NFL Game Pass is available through DAZN, with other selected games also carried by Canadian broadcasters. The NFL preseason runs through August 29, with Week 1 taking place from August 13 to 15.

Where to stream NFL preseason 2026 free in US and Canada?

Looking for a free NFL preseason stream? Here’s where to watch 2026 games, which channels carry them and what restrictions apply. (VIA UNSPLASH)

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For US viewers, the first thing to check is the game you want to watch. NFL Network is carrying selected preseason matchups, while other games are marked as local broadcasts on the NFL’s schedule. NFL+ also lets subscribers stream live out-of-market preseason games on mobile devices and connected TVs.

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Deep Dive What channels are showing NFL preseason games in the US for 2026? In the US, NFL preseason games are available on NFL Network, local TV stations, and streaming services. NFL+ also allows subscribers to stream live out-of-market preseason games. How can Canadian viewers stream NFL preseason games for free? Canadian viewers can check for free trials from live-TV services or watch games available on DAZN through NFL Game Pass, as well as select games on Canadian broadcasters, depending on the matchup. What are the dates for the 2026 NFL preseason games? The NFL preseason for 2026 runs through August 29, with Week 1 games being held from August 13 to 16.

Fans who want to watch without paying for a full streaming subscription can also look at free trials from live-TV services when available. An over-the-air antenna is another option for games shown by local broadcast stations. This can be useful if your main goal is watching your local team.

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{{^usCountry}} Canada has a different setup. DAZN carries NFL Game Pass in the country, giving subscribers access to NFL games and related NFL content. Some games can also be available through other Canadian broadcasters, depending on the matchup and broadcast rights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Canada has a different setup. DAZN carries NFL Game Pass in the country, giving subscribers access to NFL games and related NFL content. Some games can also be available through other Canadian broadcasters, depending on the matchup and broadcast rights. {{/usCountry}}

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So, if you are searching for a completely free NFL preseason stream, check the individual game first. A free option may be available for one matchup but not another.

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NFL preseason 2026 schedule: TV channels and live streams

Week 1 started on August 13 and continues through Sunday, August 16. On Saturday, August 15, seven games are scheduled, including several matchups involving teams expected to attract plenty of attention before the regular season.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET, while the Cleveland Browns meet the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings play the New York Giants at the same time.

The afternoon slate includes the Jacksonville Jaguars against the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4 p.m. ET. The Philadelphia Eagles then face the Baltimore Ravens at 7 p.m. ET.

The final game of the day is the Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET. The NFL lists the Browns-Bears, Rams-Chiefs and Cowboys-Seahawks games on NFL Network.

Game Date Time (ET) Broadcast Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills Aug. 15 1 p.m. Local Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears Aug. 15 1 p.m. NFL Network Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants Aug. 15 1 p.m. Local Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints Aug. 15 4 p.m. Local Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs Aug. 15 4 p.m. NFL Network Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens Aug. 15 7 p.m. Local Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks Aug. 15 8 p.m. NFL Network

NFL preseason 2026 free trials, local games and blackout rules

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Watching NFL preseason games for free can depend on where you live. In the US, local games may be shown by a broadcast station in the team’s market. An antenna can pick up those broadcasts without a monthly streaming fee, provided the game is available on a local channel in your area.

Free trials can also help cover some games. But they do not mean you will get every preseason matchup. The channel lineup, local availability and trial terms can differ between services, so check the game listing before signing up.

Blackout rules are another reason a game may not appear on a particular stream. The NFL says blackout restrictions can apply to preseason games, while NFL+ specifically offers live out-of-market preseason games.

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For that reason, the safest approach is to check the official NFL schedule for your game, see which network has the broadcast and then choose the available free, trial or paid option.