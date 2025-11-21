Who are Joey and Jesse Buss? Lakers fire Buss brothers from scouting roles; Jeanie Buss to continue

Joey and Jesse Buss, the two sons of former Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss, have been fired by the organization from their roles in the scouting department of the franchise, they confirmed in a statement to ESPN. They, however, will continue as minority owners of the LA Lakers. Crypto.com arena, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers. (Representational)(Getty Images via AFP)

Additionally, the Lakers confirmed that though the two Buss brothers are departing, their sister, Jeanie Buss will continue with her role as the primary team governor.

"We are extremely honored to have been part of this organization for the last 20 seasons," a statement from the brothers to ESPN read.

"Thank you to Laker Nation for embracing our family every step of the way. We wish things could be different with the way our time ended with the team. At times like this, we wish we could ask our Dad what he would think about it all."

Who Are Joey And Jesse Buss? What Did They Do At Lakers?

Joey and Jesse are two of the sons of the late Jerry Buss, the Lakers legend-owner. Joey is about 41 years old, and Jesse is around 37, according to media reports. They recently launched a sports investment firm called Buss Sports Capital.

What Did They Do At Lakers?

Joey Buss held the title of Alternate Governor for the Lakers and served as Vice President of Research & Development. He also ran the South Bay Lakers, the Lakers’ G League affiliate, as President and CEO.

Jesse Buss was Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting.

Notably, the Buss family stopped being the majority owners of the Los Angeles Lakers after they sold the franchise to Mark Walters in June 2025. However, his children still retain minority ownership of the organization.

As of now, the LA Lakers have not officially issued a statement on the departure of the Buss brothers.