Who could be Travis Kelce's groomsmen on Friday? What reports suggest ahead of his wedding with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and global pop sensation Taylor Swift are reportedly set to exchange vows on July 3 in what is expected to be one of the most talked-about weddings in recent years.

A number of NFL figures are viewed as potential candidates for Travis Kelce Taylor Swift wedding. (Getty Images via AFP)

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With the celebration drawing widespread attention, many of Kelce's closest teammates from the Kansas City Chiefs are widely expected to be in attendance.

Beyond his Chiefs connections, the 36-year-old could also invite several of his fellow NFL tight ends and close friends from around the league to celebrate the occasion.

A number of NFL figures are viewed as potential candidates for his wedding party, with a select few even emerging as possible groomsmen. Here's a look at the names most likely to stand alongside Kelce when he says "I do."

Andy Reid, Chiefs head coach

Kansas City-based Peters Clothiers recently posted on Instagram that Reid had picked up his suit, a detail many interpreted as another sign that he is preparing to attend the celebration.

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{{^usCountry}} While it may not be the most likely scenario, Reid just can't be completely ruled out as a potential member of the wedding party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While it may not be the most likely scenario, Reid just can't be completely ruled out as a potential member of the wedding party. {{/usCountry}}

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The veteran coach has guided Travis Kelce throughout his entire 13-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs, creating a relationship that extends well beyond football.

Kelce has even joked that Reid played the role of "Cupid" in his relationship with Taylor Swift, making the idea of giving his longtime coach a special role in the ceremony far from impossible.

Aric Jones, childhood friend

One group of people who can never be overlooked when it comes to choosing groomsmen are childhood friends, and for Travis Kelce, that person could very well be Aric Jones.

Jones has been one of Kelce's closest friends for decades. The pair first met in 1995 as five-year-olds at the Cleveland Heights Recreation Center in Ohio and remained inseparable while growing up.

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They even suited up together on the same Mighty Mites youth hockey team during their childhood.

Also read: What time will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchange vows? Timeline of their grand MSG wedding

Given the length and closeness of their friendship, Jones could very well be among those standing beside Kelce on his big day.

Jason Kelce, brother and podcast co-host

Naturally, one of the most obvious names that comes to mind to be present by Kelce's side is his older brother, Jason Kelce.

The Kelce brothers have shared a close bond throughout their lives, one that has only grown stronger through their hit podcast and the extra time they've spent together since Jason stepped away from the NFL following the 2023 season.

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Because of that relationship, Jason is expected to have a prominent role in the ceremony.

Austin Swift, bride’s brother

Another name that cannot be overlooked is Austin Swift.

Taylor Swift has long shared a close bond with her younger brother, and while the extent of Austin's relationship with Travis Kelce is not publicly known, he remains a plausible candidate for a role in the wedding party.

Austin also played a significant part in one of Taylor's biggest career milestones, helping her regain full ownership of her music catalog in May 2025.

Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: Fairytale decor, million dollar budget; Here's all you need to know!

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Given his importance within the Swift family, there is every chance he could be among those standing alongside Kelce during the ceremony.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs teammate

A prediction market odds dating back to last month identified Patrick Mahomes as the overwhelming favorite to attend the ceremony, assigning the Chiefs quarterback a reported 99% probability.

Their friendship extends beyond football, with Kelce and Taylor Swift frequently spending time with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

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Mahomes' expected attendance is further reinforced by the fact that Kelce served as a member of the quarterback's wedding party when Mahomes married Brittany in 2022, making him one of the likeliest guests for the upcoming celebration.

The pair have been teammates for nine seasons, helping the Kansas City Chiefs capture three Super Bowl titles while establishing themselves as one of the NFL's most successful quarterback-tight end partnerships.