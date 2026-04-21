'Who hasn't admired Tom Brady?' 2026 draft darling Fernando Mendoza eyes GOAT mentorship

Fernando Mendoza has stated that his ascent to the pinnacle of the 2026 NFL Draft class is founded on discipline, a quality that is largely attributed to the inspiration of Tom Brady's methodology.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza gives a thumbs up after an interview with NFL Network(AP)

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Brady is a minority owner with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 48-year-old quarterback is widely regarded as the finest player in the history of the National Football League. Brady, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and three-time AP NFL MVP, established the benchmark for the quarterback position during his 23-year tenure in the league. The NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649), and completions (7,753) is a California native.

Also Read: AJ Brown trade: NFL analyst lists 6 reasons why Eagles should offload WR amid Patriots links

Fernando Mendoza’s admiration for Tom Brady

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about the opportunity to be mentored by Tom Brady, Mendoza stated his excitement. “Who hasn't admired Tom Brady? More Super Bowl rings than anybody. That opportunity would be fantastic," he said. “Tom Brady, I believe, is the greatest quarterback of all time by a wide margin and to be able to have the opportunity to be mentored by him, it would mean so much.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about the opportunity to be mentored by Tom Brady, Mendoza stated his excitement. “Who hasn't admired Tom Brady? More Super Bowl rings than anybody. That opportunity would be fantastic," he said. “Tom Brady, I believe, is the greatest quarterback of all time by a wide margin and to be able to have the opportunity to be mentored by him, it would mean so much.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mendoza said in admiration of Brady. He also spoke about other aspects of Brady which he admires. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mendoza said in admiration of Brady. He also spoke about other aspects of Brady which he admires. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ”The perfect guy to look up to. Cerebral. He wasn’t the fastest, wasn’t the strongest; just super, super smart and a great leader, too," said Mendoza. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ”The perfect guy to look up to. Cerebral. He wasn’t the fastest, wasn’t the strongest; just super, super smart and a great leader, too," said Mendoza. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Fernando Mendoza opens up on romantic life ahead of NFL Draft; answers popular girlfriend question Mendoza and Brady's common ground {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Fernando Mendoza opens up on romantic life ahead of NFL Draft; answers popular girlfriend question Mendoza and Brady's common ground {{/usCountry}}

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In 2025, Fernando Mendoza became the first Heisman Trophy recipient in the history of the Indiana program. Last season, the 22-year-old completed 72 percent of his passes, accumulating 3,535 passing yards. Additionally, his 41 passing touchdowns during the year ranked him as the nation's top scorer.

Mendoza also follows a disciplined path like Tom Brady. As per the reports, he became a TB12 disciple. He sleeps eight hours a night, minimum.

In the event that the Raiders select him with the No. 1 overall selection on draft day, Mendoza has the potential to learn a great deal from Tom Brady, a player who is renowned for his efficient passing, excellent mechanics, arm, and winning acumen. Whether the two collaborate in future will be revealed soon with the 2026 NFL Draft around the corner.

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