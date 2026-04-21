AJ Brown trade: NFL analyst lists 6 reasons why Eagles should offload WR amid Patriots links

On Monday, in a major update for Philadelphia Eagles fans, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that the Eagles have an agreement with the New England Patriots to offload veteran wide receiver A. J. Brown. The report noted that Brown will "likely" be traded to the Patriots later in June. A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. (Getty Images via AFP)

If the trade goes through as Schefter claims, Brown will be a New England Patriots player at the start of the 2026-27 NFL season, requiring the Eagles to make moves in the NFL draft or trade for wide receivers. That leaves the Eagles with a big task ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season. Yet, why are they willing to let go of the veteran quarterback?

Several on and off-field factors have influenced the decision to trade AJ Brown. As an NFL analyst revealed after the June 1 trade news broke, the Eagles are likely to be better off without Brown despite his wealth of experience in the league.

Analyst Lists 6 Reasons Why Eagles Are Better Off Without AJ Brown Chase Senior, the NFL host and VP of content strategy at Chat Sports, listed a set of seven reasons why the relationship between AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles "has run its course." He said, "I can also see why the Eagles want to move on from AJ Brown. At some point, it just becomes too much of a distraction and it's not conducive to winning."

Also read: AJ Brown trade update: Star WR could stay at Eagles; insider gives new update

According to him, there are six reasons why he thinks the Eagles should let Brown go: "Constant complaining, Bad drops, Unwillingness to block, Lack of concentration, Bad body language, and all of the cryptic tweets." Let's take a look at each briefly.