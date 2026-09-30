Who is Ana Montana? NBA star LaMelo Ball's girlfriend arrested in North Carolina; mugshot released

Instagram personality and social media influencer Ana Montana, who's dating NBA player LaMelo Ball, was taken into custody on serious drug-related charges in North Carolina just a few days ago.

Ana Montana held: What we know about charges filed against her

Instagram Star Ana Montana Faces Serious Drug Charges in North Carolina

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Analicia Chaves, known professionally as Montana, faced serious legal charges including two felonies for fraudulently obtaining controlled substances and two misdemeanors for possessing Schedule IV drugs ‘alprazolam’. According to TMZ, her arrest came after she picked up Xanax from Walgreens using a prescription from a doctor whose DEA registration and NPI number had been illegally stolen and misused.

The alleged incidents occurred back on February 21, with court documents showing the warrant was issued on September 22—just six days before Chaves was arrested on Monday.

Also Read: JR Smith arrested in Texas: All on charges filed against former NBA star and two-time champion

What is alprazolam?

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{{^usCountry}} Alprazolam is a Schedule IV controlled substance commonly prescribed to help manage anxiety disorders. The charges focus specifically on how the medication was allegedly obtained from the pharmacy chain, rather than involving drug distribution or manufacturing activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alprazolam is a Schedule IV controlled substance commonly prescribed to help manage anxiety disorders. The charges focus specifically on how the medication was allegedly obtained from the pharmacy chain, rather than involving drug distribution or manufacturing activities. {{/usCountry}}

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Chaves, who is 36 years old, was let go that same day after posting a $20,000 bond and has a court date scheduled for October 20.

Montana’s lawyer issues statement

In a statement after her arrest, the lawyer said, “To clarify, the charges allege that a doctor who used a fraudulent DEA registration and NPI number prescribed Alprazolam for Ms. Chaves, and that she used the prescription written by the doctor to obtain the prescribed Alprazolam at a pharmacy."

“The drug possession charges appear to allege that she possessed the aforementioned Alprazolam upon obtaining it from the pharmacy via the prescription written by the doctor.”

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Earlier this year, Montana and LaMelo Ball were thrilled to welcome their first child, a sweet baby boy they named LaOne. Little LaOne arrived in January, and just a few months later in June, LaMelo was traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Minnesota Timberwolves.