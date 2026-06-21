Former US Olympian David Hearn is back in the headlines, but this time it has nothing to do with canoeing. The 67-year-old was arrested on June 19, 2026, after an incident at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC. According to reports, authorities accused him of damaging government property at the recently renovated landmark. A video of the arrest made rounds online, showing Hearn being questioned before being placed in handcuffs by US Park Police.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: National Park Service workers and contractors use vacuums to remove algae from the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on June 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Rose Layden / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

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Hearn, however, strongly denied the allegation. Speaking to The Washington Post, he said he did not vandalize anything and only touched a loose piece of material that was already peeling inside the pool. He explained that he was riding his bicycle near the memorial when he noticed part of the liner floating in the water. Curious about what he was seeing, he reached toward it before officers approached him.

The arrest came during growing concerns over the condition of the Reflecting Pool. The site recently underwent a $14.8 million restoration project, but officials have been dealing with algae growth and damage to the new liner. President Donald Trump also claimed on Truth Social that vandals had damaged the area and that authorities were investigating the situation.

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{{^usCountry}} Hearn was reportedly held for nearly five hours before being released. He is scheduled to appear in DC Superior Court on July 9 on a misdemeanor charge of destruction of government property. 5 things to know about US Olympian David Hearn: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hearn was reportedly held for nearly five hours before being released. He is scheduled to appear in DC Superior Court on July 9 on a misdemeanor charge of destruction of government property. 5 things to know about US Olympian David Hearn: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. David Hearn represented the United States in whitewater slalom canoeing at three Olympic Games: 1992, 1996 and 2000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. David Hearn represented the United States in whitewater slalom canoeing at three Olympic Games: 1992, 1996 and 2000. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. He won gold medals at the Canoe Slalom World Championships in 1985 and 1995, making him one of the most successful American canoeists of his era. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. He won gold medals at the Canoe Slalom World Championships in 1985 and 1995, making him one of the most successful American canoeists of his era. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Hearn also earned five silver medals at the World Championships during his international career.

4. In 1995, he was named USA Canoe/Kayak Male Athlete of the Year for his achievements in the sport.

5. The Maryland resident has remained connected to the canoeing community long after retiring from Olympic competition.

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The case is now moving to court, where Hearn is expected to challenge the allegation. For now, the former Olympian maintains that he did nothing wrong and insists he only touched a section of liner that was already coming loose. Authorities have not publicly released further details about the investigation.

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