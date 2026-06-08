Who is Debi? All on Stacey King's marriage and wife after his tragic demise

Stacey King, a three-time NBA champion and broadcaster for the Chicago Bulls, has passed away. The team confirmed King’s death on Sunday.

Stacey King, former Chicago Bulls center and popular broadcaster, has passed away. He is survived by his wife, Debi, and four sons, with tributes pouring in from supporters.(Kenny Kim)

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“We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King,” the team wrote on X.

King achieved the distinction of being a three-time NBA champion with the Bulls and subsequently gained popularity as a beloved member of their broadcast team.

Also Read: Stacey King cause of death: How did 3-time NBA champion with Chicago Bulls die at 59?

Stacey King, dies: Tributes pour in

Jerry Reinsdorf, the owner and chairman of the Bulls, remarked that King was a “cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history.”

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{{^usCountry}} “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades -- first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion that he brought to our organization, our broadcasts, and our fans every day,” Reinsdorf said in a statement to ESPN. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades -- first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion that he brought to our organization, our broadcasts, and our fans every day,” Reinsdorf said in a statement to ESPN. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} King served as a center in the NBA. Subsequently, he took on the role of a color commentator for Bulls television broadcasts from the 2006-07 season through the 2025-26 season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} King served as a center in the NBA. Subsequently, he took on the role of a color commentator for Bulls television broadcasts from the 2006-07 season through the 2025-26 season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He is survived by his wife, Debi, whom he wed nine years before his untimely passing. Stacey King and his wife Debi: What we know about their marriage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is survived by his wife, Debi, whom he wed nine years before his untimely passing. Stacey King and his wife Debi: What we know about their marriage {{/usCountry}}

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Kenny Kim, a photographer specializing in weddings, posted a picture from the marriage of King to his spouse Debi.

“Had the privilege of capturing the wedding of Chicago’s beloved icon Mr. Stacey King and his beautiful wife Debi,” he wrote in 2017.

“As most of you guys know, Stacey is a beloved Chicago icon, a terrific Bulls announcer and a three time world champion for the Chicago Bulls. More highlights coming your way!”

Supporters have begun to populate that post with commemorations. "Rest in Peace Stacey," one fan commented.

He is also survived by his sons Erick, Garrett, Brandon and Mason.

Stacey King used to post about family

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Despite the absence of any recent posts featuring his wife on his social media account, King has shared updates regarding other family members on his Instagram page.

“Happy Heavenly Mother’s Day mama! There’s not a day that goes by that you’re not in my thoughts. Though you’re gone the things that you taught me has carried me every single day of my life and I try to pass it along to my own kids. Love you now and forever mama and know that you’re greatly missed by us all ❤️🌹🙏🏾😘,” he wrote in May 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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