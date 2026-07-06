Who is Erling Haaland's father, and has he represented Norway at the FIFA World Cup?

Erling Haaland is making the most of his debut FIFA World Cup campaign, emerging as one of the tournament's standout performers. The Norwegian striker is currently tied with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race, with all three players sitting on seven goals.

Erling Haaland is the son of Alf-Inge Haaland and Gry Marita Braut. (Instagram)

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His tally could continue to grow after Haaland inspired Norway to a stunning 2-1 victory over Brazil in the Round of 16, scoring twice to send the Vikings into the quarterfinals.

Leading his country to the last eight is a remarkable achievement in itself, but doing so by eliminating the five-time world champions makes it even more memorable. The feat is especially significant considering Norway are playing in their first World Cup in 28 years.

That accomplishment also raises an interesting question: is Erling Haaland the first member of his family to represent Norway at the FIFA World Cup, or did his father also wear the national colors on football's biggest stage?

Who are Erling Haaland’s parents?

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{{^usCountry}} The 25-year-old striker is the son of Alf-Inge Haaland and Gry Marita Braut. Football runs deep in the Haaland family, with his father enjoying a distinguished professional career as both a defensive midfielder and defender. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 25-year-old striker is the son of Alf-Inge Haaland and Gry Marita Braut. Football runs deep in the Haaland family, with his father enjoying a distinguished professional career as both a defensive midfielder and defender. {{/usCountry}}

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During his decade-long spell in English football, Alf-Inge represented several clubs, including Nottingham Forest F.C., Leeds United F.C. and Manchester City F.C..

Has Haaland's father ever played in the World Cup?

His achievements were not limited to club football. Alf-Inge also earned the opportunity to represent Norway on football's biggest stage, appearing at the FIFA World Cup.

Norway have qualified for the World Cup on four occasions, including the ongoing 2026 tournament. Their previous appearances came in 1938, 1994 and 1998, with the latter two marking the only time the nation qualified for consecutive editions.

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Alf-Inge was part of Norway's 1994 World Cup squad in the United States, although the team's campaign ended in the group stage. Four years later, Norway progressed to the Round of 16 before being knocked out by Italy, but Alf-Inge was no longer part of the national team for that tournament.

Father’s role in Erling Haaland’s success

Away from the pitch, Alf-Inge Haaland has been one of the most influential figures in Erling's journey.

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The former Norway international has remained closely involved in his son's career, offering guidance through every major stage, from his early days in Norway to high-profile transfers, training, and key career decisions that helped shape him into one of the world's leading footballers.