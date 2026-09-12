Who is Frank Adams? Sophie Cunningham’s ‘rumored boyfriend’ draws attention with his NBA and GCU ties

Sophie Cunningham’s personal life is again drawing attention after she was reportedly seen with Frank Adams during the WNBA midseason break. The two have been linked since March, when fans noticed Cunningham at Grand Canyon University men’s basketball games and in posts that also featured Adams.

Sophie Cunningham and Frank Adams have been linked after several public appearances, but neither has confirmed they are dating. (Sophie Cunningham/Instagram, Frank Adams/Instagram)

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However, neither Cunningham nor Adams has said they are dating. Adams is a sports medicine professional who has worked in the NBA and college basketball. As of September 2026, the available reports still describe the pair’s relationship as speculation rather than a confirmed romance.

Who is Frank Adams and what does he do?

Frank Adams is an athletic trainer with a long background in basketball. Grand Canyon University’s official athletics website lists him as the head athletic trainer for its men’s basketball program. He joined GCU’s sports medicine staff in 2025 after spending six years with the Phoenix Suns as an assistant athletic trainer.

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{{^usCountry}} Before his NBA work, Adams was the head athletic trainer for the Iowa Wolves, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ G League team. He also worked as a graduate assistant athletic trainer at Abilene Christian. Grand Canyon University says he earned a master’s degree in kinesiology, sport and recreation from Hardin-Simmons University. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before his NBA work, Adams was the head athletic trainer for the Iowa Wolves, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ G League team. He also worked as a graduate assistant athletic trainer at Abilene Christian. Grand Canyon University says he earned a master’s degree in kinesiology, sport and recreation from Hardin-Simmons University. {{/usCountry}}

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Sophie Cunningham and Frank Adams dating rumors

The connection between Sophie Cunningham and Frank Adams first drew wider attention in March. Instagram user Teejayraps shared posts showing Cunningham at GCU men’s basketball games and other moments involving Adams. According to a Sportsnaut report, the pair also appeared together at a bowling alley and other events. Those posts led some fans to believe the two were dating.

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Still, Cunningham has not announced Adams as her boyfriend, and Adams has not publicly confirmed that they are a couple. Recent coverage has continued to describe the link between them as unconfirmed.

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Sophie Cunningham’s latest comments on her dating life

Cunningham has also spoken about dating recently, but her comments did not confirm anything about Adams. In a September 2026 interview, she was asked about her dating life and said, “People don’t come up to me. I don’t really go on dates.” She later explained why she thinks that happens, saying, “I think I just maybe give off, like, an intimidating vibe.”

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That makes the current picture fairly clear. Cunningham and Adams have been seen together, and those appearances have led to dating rumors, but there is still no public confirmation from either person.

Until one of them addresses the relationship, Frank Adams remains a rumoured boyfriend rather than a confirmed partner.