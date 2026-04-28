Who is Gretchen Sigman? Is she Brendan Sorsby's girlfriend? Inside QB's personal life

Brendan Sorsby, a quarterback for Texas Tech, stated on Monday that he is taking an immediate, indefinite leave of absence from the football team to enroll in a residential treatment program for his gambling addiction. As quarterback Brendan Sorsby steps away for treatment, interest grows in his off-field life. Here's all we know about his rumored girlfriend. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson,File) (AP)

Sorsby's absence was confirmed by his team and has placed the spotlight on his football career as well as his personal life.

Read more: Brendan Sorsby throws for 5 TDs in the first quarter and Cincinnati routs Northwestern State 70-0

Who is Brendan Sorsby's girlfriend? Despite growing online speculation, Brendan Sorsby has kept his personal relationships out of the public eye. As of now, there is limited publicly verified information about his girlfriend, as no confirmed identity has been disclosed by the QB.

However, few reports and fan discussions have attempted to identify a possible girlfriend. According to College Football Network, Gretchen Sigman, a collegiate volleyball player who attended Cincinnati before transferring to Texas Tech, has been linked to Brendan Sorsby.

According to the report, around the same time as Sorsby registered on the transfer portal last year, Sigman made her transfer to Texas Tech public. Social media interaction between the two was tracked by fans. Although there has been no clear confirmation from either party, these details have stoked rumors of a relationship.

According to X account, Locked On Texas Tech, after Sigman announced her transfer via Instagram posts, Sorsby congratulated her on his Instagram story.

Read more: Brendan Sorsby gambling: A look at the Texas Tech QB's history of gambling