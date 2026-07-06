Who is Harry Kane's wife? All about England star's relationship with childhood sweetheart Katie Kane

Harry Kane is one of the biggest names in world football, but away from the spotlight, his longest and most important relationship has been with his wife, Katie Kane. The England captain married his childhood sweetheart in 2019 after years of growing up together in East London. Today, the couple are raising four children and living in Germany while Kane plays for Bayern Munich. As Kane leads England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Katie continues to be a constant presence beside him, just as she has been throughout his career. Who is Harry Kane’s wife? All about his marriage to Katie Kane (Katie Kane/Instagram)

Harry Kane and Katie Kane’s relationship Harry Kane and Katie Kane, whose maiden name is Katie Goodland, have known each other since childhood. They grew up in East London and attended school together. While neither has publicly shared exactly when they started dating, their bond goes back many years before Kane became a professional football star.

One glimpse into their early years came when Katie shared a throwback photo from their school prom on Instagram in 2014. After finishing school, she went on to study sports science at university.

Katie has often spoken about how long she has believed in Kane’s dreams. In a 2021 Instagram post, she recalled how he used to say he would one day become England captain while playing football in the garden with family and friends. Years later, that prediction became reality.

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Harry Kane and Katie Kane got engaged and married The couple took the next big step in their relationship during a holiday in the Bahamas in July 2017. Kane proposed on the beach and later shared a photo of the special moment on Instagram with the words, “She said YES!”

Two years later, on June 19, 2019, they got married. Kane announced the wedding on social media with a picture from the ceremony and wrote, “Finally got to marry my Best Friend.”

Katie also marked the occasion with her own message a month later. Reflecting on their wedding day, she called Kane her soulmate and described it as one of the best days of her life.

Their marriage came after years of growing together through different stages of life, from school days to the highest levels of international football.

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Harry Kane and Katie Kane's children Harry and Katie are parents to four children. Their eldest daughter, Ivy, was born in January 2017. Their second daughter, Vivienne Jane, arrived in August 2018. The couple later welcomed two sons, Louis in December 2020 and Henry in August 2023.

Family life has remained a major part of Kane’s journey. The children are often seen supporting their father during matches, whether from the stands or on the pitch after trophy celebrations.

In 2023, the family moved to Germany after Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur. Since then, they have settled into life in Munich. Katie shared in 2024 that the family had enjoyed embracing local traditions and felt welcomed by both the club and the Bavarian community.

Earlier this year, after Bayern Munich secured the league title, Kane celebrated on the pitch alongside Katie and their four children. It was another glimpse that while football has taken him around the world, his family has remained at the heart of every chapter.