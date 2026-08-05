Who is Julie Tétart, French trans basketball star? What we know about her plans to pursue WNBA career

Julie Tétart's record-breaking season in France has reignited debate over transgender athletes in women's basketball while also raising questions about a possible future in the WNBA.

Who is Julie Tétart ?

Julie Tétart is a 34-year-old French basketball player who competes for Monaco Basket Association in Ligue Féminine 2. (Instagram @_julietetart_)

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Julie Tétart is a 34-year-old French basketball player who competes for Monaco Basket Association in Ligue Féminine 2 (LF2), the second division of women's basketball in France.

The 6-foot-3 center publicly came out as a transgender woman in October 2021 and has recently drawn widespread international attention for her remarkable performances on the court.

Tétart delivered one of the most dominant seasons in LF2 history during the 2025–26 campaign, producing eye-catching numbers throughout the year.

Record-breaking season in France

She averaged 21 points and 20 rebounds per game, consistently controlling play in the paint and proving to be one of the league's most impactful players.

Her outstanding performances earned her a sweep of the league's major individual honors, including LF2 Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Domestic Player of the Year. She also collected 15 Player of the Week awards over the course of the season.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the defining moments of her campaign came in March 2026, when she established a new LF2 single-game rebounding record by finishing with 21 points and 30 rebounds, setting a historic benchmark for the league. Tétart addresses WNBA possibility {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the defining moments of her campaign came in March 2026, when she established a new LF2 single-game rebounding record by finishing with 21 points and 30 rebounds, setting a historic benchmark for the league. Tétart addresses WNBA possibility {{/usCountry}}

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Despite producing eye-catching numbers, Julie Tétart remains realistic about the prospect of playing in the WNBA.

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Asked by OutKick whether she would welcome interest from the league, the 34-year-old responded modestly in French via Instagram direct messages: "If they contact me, I won't say no. But you have to be realistic: I'm old, and there are far better players than me!"

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Tétart's performances throughout the season were so dominant that sections of the French media expressed surprise when she was not voted the league's MVP.

Even without that honor, she still collected Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Domestic Player of the Year awards.

Trans award snub allegations

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The MVP voting also became the subject of controversy, with allegations that league captains and coaches who cast ballots intentionally overlooked Tétart.

Similar claims were made regarding 43-year-old transgender player Aurore Pautou, who averaged 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game but was also left out of the postseason awards.

The outcome sparked criticism from French transgender advocacy group TRANSpire, which posted on Instagram: "Despite top-tier athletic performance on the court during the 2025/2026 season by Julie and Aurore, voters for the Ligue 2 Féminine de Basket Awards deliberately decided not to grant them any awards."

Wouldn't reject WNBA call

When asked whether she would consider trying to join the WNBA, Tétart initially appeared surprised by the question before offering a measured response.

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"Obviously, it's a childhood dream just like for any female basketball player, but unfortunately, it's not possible," she wrote.

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However, when asked what changes would be required for that opportunity to become realistic in the United States, Tétart indicated she would be open to discussing it if the opportunity arose, saying simply: “I won't say no.”