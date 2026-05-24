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Who is Katherine Legge? Only female Indy 500 driver out after early crash in Coke 600 double bid

Katherine Legge became the first woman to attempt “The Double” by racing in both the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Updated on: May 24, 2026 11:27 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
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Katherine Legge was set to make motorsports history on Sunday but her day ended far earlier than anyone had hoped. She is the first woman ever to attempt The Double, competing in INDYCAR's Indianapolis 500 before heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway for NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600, according to Fox Sports. It was a bold effort that put her name in the same conversation as some of racing's biggest names.

Who Is Katherine Legge?

Katherine Legge became the first woman to attempt the Indy 500 and Coke 600 Double.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Double is one of the most grueling challenges in motorsports racing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same Memorial Day weekend day, covering a combined 1,100 miles.

According to Fox Sports, five drivers have attempted it over the years but Tony Stewart remains the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles in a single day. Most recently, NASCAR star Kyle Larson tried twice in 2024 and 2025 but both attempts were unsuccessful.

Also Read: Indy 500 live streaming: Start time, channel, where to watch the race live, full schedule

But the race ended for Legge far sooner than expected. On just Lap 19, Ryan Hunter-Reay spun out in Turn 2. Legge tried to avoid him but the two cars still made contact, bringing out the first caution flag of the race. Both drivers were able to exit their cars without help from the safety team but Legge's Indy 500 run was over, according to Fox Sports, effectively ending her historic Double attempt before it could truly begin.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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