Who is Lamine Yamal's girlfriend, Inés García? Spanish model offers glimpse into life with Barcelona star

Lamine Yamal is making headlines for his exploits with the Spanish national team in the FIFA World Cup at just 18. His relationships are matter of discussion among fans ever since he emerged as a phenom and briefly dated Argentinian pop star, Nicki Nicole.

Lamine Yamal at the World Cup. (AFP)

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The split with Nicole left the Spanish forward devastated. But, since then, a new lady is making headlines for her romantic relationship with Lamine Yamal. Inés García, a Spanish model, has been attracting world-wide with every match Spain plays in the World Cup.

In this article, we will take a look at his girlfriend who is often seen supporting him from the stands, including in the latest Spain's Round of 16 game against Portugal.

Who is Ines Garcia?

Inés García is a 21-year-old influencer from Seville, Spain. She is a fashion and beauty influencer, who usually posts fashion and beauty tips. She has nearly 1 million followers on TikTok and roughly 600,000 followers on Instagram.

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On being asked how Garcia and Yamal got together, she revealed to Hola! that as much as she would love to have a meet cute for their relationship, "Here's the real story: 3, 2, 1... social media!"

She revealed, smiling: "I'd love to tell you some super crazy story, like I saw him at an airport, or ran into him and dropped my papers, and he helped me pick them up. Nope, nope, nope. We met on social media,"

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Inés García has been a constant presence in all of Spain’s matches. Yamal hard launched their relationship a few months before the tournament began, they were photographed together the same week at the Bad Bunny concert, and since then they have been pretty public about the relationship.

Her fears are no longer holding her back

Inés García recently opened up about her fear of flying speaking to fashion news outlet, Woman Madame Figaro, "I love traveling, but I’m terrified of flying," she said. "The two things don't really go together, but I’m facing my fears little by little. I have plenty of trips planned for this summer—both within Spain and abroad—that you’ll get to see."

Read More I Lamine Yamal's brother loses it as Spain star Oyarzabal completes brace in 3-0 World Cup rout: Watch viral video

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Yamal recently dedicated after scoring in Spain's 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the Grou Stages to his "my mother, my girlfriend, to my friends and everyone back at home in Mataró."