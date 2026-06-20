...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Who is Matt Freese's girlfriend Kelsey Mentzer? Meet the USMNT goalkeeper's biggest supporter

Matt Freese and Kelsey Mentzer have been together since at least 2022, building a private and supportive relationship together.

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 05:34 am IST
By Sehjal Gupta
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Matt Freese has become one of the most talked-about goalkeepers in American soccer. The New York City FC star has impressed for both club and country, putting himself firmly in the spotlight. As more fans learn about his journey on the field, many are also curious about his life away from soccer. One person who has been there throughout much of that journey is his longtime girlfriend, Kelsey Mentzer.

Matt Freese and Kelsey Mentzer’s relationship

Matt Freese's girlfriend Kelsey Mentzer(Matt Freese/Instagram)

Matt Freese and Kelsey Mentzer have reportedly been together since at least 2022. Unlike many high-profile sports couples, they have chosen to stay away from constant public attention and share only occasional glimpses of their life together.

Even as Freese moved from the Philadelphia Union to New York City FC and later earned opportunities with the USMNT, Mentzer remained a constant presence. Photos shared on social media over the years show the couple spending time together and travelling to different destinations, including Paris and New York’s Catskills region.

Also Read: Ilia Topuria injury update: Extent of facial damage revealed after Justin Gaethje UFC title fight

Also Read: Who are Bryan Omar Roa and Michael Alan Thomas? FBI names suspects in alleged White House UFC attack plot

Their life away from soccer

Despite growing attention around Freese’s soccer career, the couple continue to keep their personal life simple and low-key. Their relationship has largely stayed away from controversy and public drama.

As Freese prepares for one of the biggest chapters of his career with the USMNT, Mentzer remains one of the most important people in his corner. While she prefers to stay out of the spotlight, her support has been a consistent part of the goalkeeper’s journey from MLS prospect to national team star.

 
sports soccer player nyc new yorker relationship girlfriend
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Who is Matt Freese's girlfriend Kelsey Mentzer? Meet the USMNT goalkeeper's biggest supporter
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.