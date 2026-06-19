When and where to watch USA vs Australia: Broadcast details, kickoff time, streaming options for USMNT's World Cup game

Having kicked off their FIFA World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion with a dominant victory over Paraguay, the United States now turns its attention to a crucial Group D showdown against Australia in Seattle on Friday afternoon. United States now turns its attention to a crucial Group D showdown against Australia in Seattle. (TWITTER)

Mauricio Pochettino’s men will certainly aim to build on that impressive start and secure a place in the knockout rounds with a second victory.

When and where For fans eager to watch Tim Ream's United States side take on Australia, the Group D encounter is scheduled to kick off at 3pm ET on Friday at Seattle Stadium.

Live Broadcast and streaming Viewers in the United States can catch the action live on FOX, while streaming coverage will be available through FOX One and the Fox Sports app and website.

Group stage opening performance The USMNT delivered a thrilling performance in their opening fixture, cruising to a 4-1 win with Folarin Balogun striking twice and Gio Reyna also getting on the scoresheet.

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Australia, meanwhile, also began their campaign on a positive note, securing a 2-0 victory and a clean sheet, with goals coming from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe.

USMNT can seal Round of 32 spot If Pochettino’s side manage to claim a second straight win, they will move onto six points from their opening two group-stage matches, a tally that would secure their qualification for the Round of 32 knockout stage.

Moreover, a victory against Australia would see them not only take a firm step toward qualification but also secure the top spot in Group D, putting them in a commanding position heading into the knockout phase.

In their final group-stage fixtures, the USMNT will take on Turkey, while Australia will face Paraguay.

Both Turkey and Paraguay suffered defeats against the group’s opening-match winners in their respective first games.

Head-to-head record The two sides have faced each other on four occasions, with the United States coming out on top twice. Australia’s only victory in the fixture dates back to 1992, when Warren Spink struck a late winner in a friendly to seal the result.

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Their most recent encounter came last year, where Haji Wright’s brace inspired a comeback victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side after Jordan Bos had briefly put Tony Popovic’s Australia ahead.