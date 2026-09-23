Who is Matthew Donovan and happened to the Mayville State quarterback after head injury?

Mayville State University quarterback Matthew “Matt” Donovan, 23, remains in a medically induced coma after suffering a severe head injury during a college football game against Simpson University on September 19. The injury occurred following a head-to-head collision in the third quarter.

Mayville State quarterback Matthew “Matt” Donovan underwent emergency brain surgery after suffering a head injury (GoFundMe)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Donovan received emergency treatment on the field. He was then airlifted to Fargo, where doctors performed emergency brain surgery to reduce pressure caused by the injury.

The university said Donovan underwent emergency brain surgery that lasted more than two hours. Surgeons removed portions of his skull to relieve dangerous pressure on his brain. According to the school, the pressure was “many times” higher than the normal level of four.

Also read: College football 2026: Big Ten goes for 4th straight national championship. Is it Oregon's turn?

Who is Matthew Donovan?

Donovan is the starting quarterback for the Mayville State Comets, an NAIA football program based in North Dakota. The 23-year-old has been a key player for the team and is widely respected by teammates and coaches.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Broc Threinen, Donovan's former coach at Kasson-Mantorville, said the family is passionate about the sport and everything related to it. Donovan's brothers were football players, and his father is a coach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Broc Threinen, Donovan's former coach at Kasson-Mantorville, said the family is passionate about the sport and everything related to it. Donovan's brothers were football players, and his father is a coach. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Donovan is among the toughest people he knows, both psychologically and physically, Threinen told KARE News.

His sister, Ashley Donovan, created a GoFundMe campaign following the incident. She said her brother collapsed after the collision and was quickly diagnosed with a brain bleed.

The fundraiser is aimed at helping cover medical expenses, hotel stays and meals for family members during Donovan’s hospitalization and recovery. By Tuesday, it had raised more than $89,000 toward its $95,000 goal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Why did Deion Sanders dismiss players after Northwestern loss? Colorado coach explains reasoning behind roster changes

How did the injury happen?

According to Mayville State, Donovan suffered the injury during a routine football play in the third quarter against Simpson University.

Head coach Rocky Larson told Valley News the collision was a “clean hit” and described it as “very normal” for a football game, adding there was nothing unusual about the play itself.

Teammate Kelby Azure said the incident left players shaken.“There’s so many emotions other than you’re just praying he’s okay, because with an injury like that it can go zero to 100 real quick,” Azure told Valley News.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Doctors later reported one encouraging sign. Donovan’s pupils reacted normally to light on Sunday, which his neurosurgeon described as “a win.” However, he remains in intensive care under close observation.