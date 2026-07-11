Who is Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena? Meet his high school sweetheart and biggest supporter

Novak Djokovic had one of the biggest matches of his Wimbledon campaign on Friday as he faced world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles semifinal. While the focus remained on Centre Court, support for the 39-year-old Serbian star was also visible away from the court. His wife, Jelena Djokovic, showed her backing ahead of the semifinal and shared a message celebrating Novak’s run at the tournament. As Djokovic chased another Wimbledon final, Jelena once again stood by his side, continuing a partnership that has stretched from their teenage years in Serbia to the biggest stages in world tennis.

Jelena Djokovic backs Novak Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon semifinal

Who is Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena? Meet his supporter at Wimbledon semi finals (Credit: Jokernole/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ahead of Novak Djokovic’s semifinal clash with Jannik Sinner, Jelena Djokovic publicly showed her support through Instagram. On July 8, she shared a collage of photos from Wimbledon and included a message directed at her husband.

“Wimbledon so far Let’s go semis!!! @djokernole super proud of you!” she wrote.

The post came after Djokovic secured his place in the last four and moved one step closer to another Wimbledon title challenge. While many tennis fans were focused on the matchup with Sinner, Jelena’s message highlighted the strong support system that has followed Djokovic throughout his career.

She has regularly attended major tournaments and is often seen cheering from the player box during Grand Slam events. Wimbledon has been no different, with Jelena closely following Novak’s progress through the draw.

How Novak Djokovic and Jelena Djokovic’s relationship began?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Novak and Jelena’s story started long before Grand Slam trophies and world rankings. According to People, the pair met while attending the same high school in Serbia and began dating as teenagers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Novak and Jelena’s story started long before Grand Slam trophies and world rankings. According to People, the pair met while attending the same high school in Serbia and began dating as teenagers. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Their relationship continued through the early stages of Djokovic’s tennis career, when both were still building their futures. After several years together, they got engaged in 2013 and married on July 10, 2014, shortly after Djokovic won the Wimbledon title that year.

Over the years, they have spoken about the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship while Djokovic travelled the world for tournaments. Despite those obstacles, they remained together and eventually built a family while Djokovic established himself as one of the most successful players in tennis history.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Alexander Zverev ends Arthur Fery's run at Wimbledon and will play for 2nd straight Grand Slam title

Jelena Djokovic’s role beyond supporting Novak Djokovic

Jelena’s life extends far beyond tennis. She is the co-founder and global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, an organisation focused on helping children through early education programs in Serbia, according to the foundation’s work highlighted by People.

The couple are also parents to two children, Stefan and Tara. Alongside her work and family responsibilities, Jelena remains one of Novak’s most visible supporters.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic's Lionel Messi quip steals the show after Wimbledon epic: 'I'd rather play 90 minutes'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That support has been evident throughout many of the biggest moments of his career, including Grand Slam victories and his Olympic gold medal triumph in Paris in 2024. As Djokovic looked to overcome Sinner and reach another Wimbledon final, Jelena’s messages have shown that one of his strongest supporters has been with him throughout the journey.