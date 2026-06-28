Novak Djokovic reveals India plan, hopes to finally meet Virat Kohli after years of texting

“We have not met in person, but we've texted, so we've been in touch for the last few years, following each other, supporting each other, and admiring each other's careers. Hopefully, I'll get a chance to meet him in person, play some tennis and some cricket, it would be nice. I'm also planning to come to India soon, so maybe that's where we get to link up,” he told Star Sports, the official broadcaster for Wimbledon 2026.

Speaking on the sidelines of Wimbledon 2026, Djokovic revealed that he is planning a trip to India, where he hopes to finally meet Kohli. The Serbian great also expressed his desire to play both tennis and cricket with the former India captain.

Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic have never met in person. Yet, the two sporting icons have shared a friendship for years. They have stayed in touch through text messages on Instagram, admired each other's journeys from afar, and now, that long-distance friendship could finally become a face-to-face meeting.

It was in January 2024 that Djokovic first spoke publicly about his relationship with Kohli during the Australian Open. The 24-time Grand Slam champion revealed that the two had been exchanging messages for a few years and said he deeply admired the Indian batting great's achievements.

“Virat Kohli and I have been texting a little bit for a few years. We never got the chance to meet in person, but it was an honour and privilege to listen to him speak nicely about me,” Djokovic had told Sony Sports.

“I admire his career and his achievements. I started to play cricket. I'm not very good at it. I have a task to perfect my cricket skills before I get to India so that I don't embarrass myself when I am there.”

A few days later, Kohli responded by revealing how their friendship had begun in the most unexpected way. He admitted he initially mistook Djokovic's message on Instagram for one from a fake account before realising it was genuinely the tennis legend.

“I got in touch with Novak very organically. When I saw his profile on Instagram, I pressed the message button. Then I saw his message already in my DM. I had never opened it,” Kohli had told BCCI.tv.

“First I thought maybe it's a fake account. Then I checked again, and it was legitimate. That's how we got talking.”

Kohli also spoke about the mutual admiration between them, recalling how Djokovic congratulated him after his historic 50th ODI century.

“When I got my 50th ODI century, Novak Djokovic put out a story and sent me a nice message as well. There is mutual admiration and respect. It's really nice to connect with global athletes who are excelling at the highest level. I have a lot of respect for him and his journey. His passion for fitness is something I closely follow myself. There was a lot for us to connect on.”

Djokovic will begin his Wimbledon 2026 campaign on June 29 as he continues his pursuit of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title. He has not played competitively since his shock third-round exit to João Fonseca at the French Open, but warmed up for the grass-court major with an exhibition win over Tommy Paul at the Hurlingham Classic, prevailing 6-3, 6-7, 7-5 in a closely fought contest.

[Catch Wimbledon 2026, from June 29 - July 12, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network]