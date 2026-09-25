Who is Olivia Carter, Michael Penix Jr's wife? All about the Falcons QB’s long-term relationship

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr is ready to return to the field as the Atlanta Falcons look for their first win of the season. The Falcons will face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday night, September 24, 2026 at 8:15pm ET.

Michael Penix Jr. and Olivia Carter got married in early May 2026. (Instagram/ @oliviapenix)

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As Penix returns to the field, fans are also curious about his personal life. He married his longtime girlfriend Olivia Carter in early May 2026.

The couple had been engaged since 2024.

Who is Olivia Carter?

Carter is from Washington. Her Instagram bio says she lives in Seattle, a short drive from her hometown of Kent.

She was raised by her parents, Christopher and Regina Carter, with her two brothers, Quincy and Theo. She went to Renton High School before moving to Kent-Meridian in her second year, as per People.

Carter comes from a sporting family. She told Kent Reporter in April 2017: “We all do sports.” Her mom was a track star, and her dad played basketball. Her brother Quincy went on to play running back at Central Washington University.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Kent Reporter, Carter had been playing soccer since she was 4 years old. "Athletics is just my life. That is all I do," she told the outlet in April 2017. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Kent Reporter, Carter had been playing soccer since she was 4 years old. "Athletics is just my life. That is all I do," she told the outlet in April 2017. {{/usCountry}}

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She first planned to attend Portland State University, but then got a soccer scholarship at the University of Nevada. She played as both defense and a forward for the women's soccer team.

In May 2022, Carter wrote on Instagram that she was graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno, with a bachelor's degree in biology.

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She dreamed of becoming an anesthesiologist, according to Kent Reporter. She also said she would take time to travel and be with her family before applying to medical school.

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Their love story

As per ESPN, she and Penix met while he was playing football at the University of Washington.

They began posting each other on Instagram Stories in November 2023. Carter shared a photo of them at a University of Washington football game and wrote, "LOVE U." Penix Jr reposted it and replied, "I love you."

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The couple announced their engagement on December 29, 2024, with a joint Instagram post. It showed red roses and giant block letters that read “MARRY ME.” The post was captioned: “the sweetest love [red heart] Olivia and Michael 12.24.2024.”