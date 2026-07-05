Who is Patrick Ewing? Inside the Hall of Famer's career as he joins Wizards as assistant coach

The Washington Wizards have strengthened their staff by welcoming back one of the greatest names in Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball history to Washington, D.C.

Wizards hire Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing joins Washington Wizards as assistant coach. (X)

After Ian Begley of SNY first reported that Patrick Ewing was in discussions to join the Washington Wizards coaching staff, Shams Charania later confirmed the move.

{{^htLoading}}

While Ewing's exact responsibilities have not been disclosed, he will join head coach Brian Keefe as an assistant.

"Georgetown and New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing has agreed to become an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards and head coach Brian Keefe, sources tell ESPN. Ewing has been in an Ambassador role with the Knicks and now returns on the coaching sidelines in D.C," Charania tweeted on X.

Ewing resumes coaching journey

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The 62-year-old brings extensive NBA coaching experience to Washington. Before taking over at Georgetown, Ewing spent more than a decade as an assistant coach with the Wizards, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 62-year-old brings extensive NBA coaching experience to Washington. Before taking over at Georgetown, Ewing spent more than a decade as an assistant coach with the Wizards, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Most recently, he served as a team ambassador for the New York Knicks.

Ewing returned to his alma mater in 2017 to become Georgetown's head coach. During his six-year tenure, he guided the Hoyas to a memorable 2021 Big East men's basketball tournament title, securing an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Also read: Is LeBron James’ Cavaliers homecoming confirmed? Rumored meetings with team owner sparks reunion buzz

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, the program was unable to sustain that momentum, and Georgetown parted ways with him after the 2022-23 season.

A decorated basketball legacy

As a player, Ewing's résumé is among the most accomplished in basketball. He led Georgetown to the 1984 NCAA championship before being selected first overall by the Knicks in the 1985 NBA draft.

The Knicks retired his iconic No. 33 jersey in 2003, and he was later inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008, followed by induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Now, Ewing returns to Washington in a new role, aiming to help shape the Wizards' future from the sidelines.

A mentor for youth

With a promising young center like Alex Sarr on the roster, the Wizards could benefit from Ewing's experience developing frontcourt talent.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Where will Bronny James play next season? LeBron James' exit raises questions about son's Lakers future

His presence also has the potential to positively influence No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa as Washington begins a new chapter and looks to build the foundation of its next generation.