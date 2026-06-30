Where will Bronny James play next season? LeBron James' exit raises questions about son's Lakers future

NBA reporter Keith Smith noted that Bronny’s contract officially became fully guaranteed on Monday, securing his $2.3 million salary for the 2026-27 campaign.

However, Bronny’s situation appears unchanged. He is expected to remain with the Lakers and enter his third NBA season in Los Angeles.

Many have wondered whether his father’s exit could affect his place on the roster or alter his plans for the upcoming season.

LeBron’s reported departure has also sparked speculation about the future of his son, Lakers guard Bronny James.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the 41-year-old has communicated his decision to move on, marking the end of a lengthy chapter with the Los Angeles Lakers .

Questions surrounding LeBron James' future with the Lakers were finally put to rest on Tuesday, as the four-time NBA champion reportedly informed the organization that he intends to continue playing next season, but not in Los Angeles after spending eight years with the franchise.

"Bronny James' contract with the Los Angeles Lakers became fully guaranteed for $2.3M yesterday," Smith tweeted on X.

Bronny is scheduled to earn $2.29 million for the upcoming season as part of the four-year, $7.89 million rookie deal he signed after being selected 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Entering the offseason, only $1.25 million of that salary was guaranteed. However, once the Lakers opted to keep him on the roster rather than waive him, the remaining portion of the contract automatically became fully guaranteed, securing his entire salary for the 2026-27 campaign.

Bronny's progress at Lakers After spending much of his rookie campaign in the G League, James took a significant step forward this season, earning postseason opportunities and appearing in eight playoff games against the Thunder and Rockets during the spring.

During his second season with Los Angeles, the 21-year-old showed encouraging progress and continued to gain valuable NBA experience.

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Bronny appeared in 50 games for the Lakers in the 2025-26 season and carved out a larger role than he had as a rookie.

Across his appearances, he averaged 2.7 points and 1.1 assists while logging approximately eight minutes per game.

He also displayed improved efficiency on the offensive end, shooting 45.2% from inside the three-point line and connecting on 38.1% of his attempts from beyond the arc.