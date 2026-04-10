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Who is Rachel Bradley? All about Lamar Odom's girlfriend

Lamar Odom reflects on his life in the Netflix documentary 'The Death and Life of Lamar Odom,' discussing his NBA career, championships.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 11:21 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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As his raw new Netflix documentary puts his personal life back in the spotlight, two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom is quietly building a fresh start with a woman far removed from the celebrity glare.

The Documentary

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom are once again became the part of discussion among the fans (Instahram/ @lamarodom, khloekardashian)

The Netflix film Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom, released at the end of March 2026, dives deep into the former Lakers star’s 14-year NBA career, his back-to-back championships with Los Angeles, and his near-fatal 2015 overdose that left him in a coma. Both Odom (46) and his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian (41) appear in the documentary, reflecting on that turbulent era. The pair did not film together, and their last on-screen interaction — an awkward reunion taped for The Kardashians — left Odom describing the experience as "extremely uncomfortable."

Who is Rachel Bradley?

While Odom has been open about his past, he keeps his current relationship very private. He is dating Rachel Bradley, a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty in Calabasas, California. Bradley maintains a low profile on social media and stays out of the Hollywood spotlight that once surrounded Odom.Odom has credited Bradley with playing a key role in his ongoing sobriety journey. In recent interviews promoting the documentary, he emphasized his commitment to treating his current partner better than in previous relationships, drawing lessons from his past mistakes.

A Long Road to Recovery

 
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